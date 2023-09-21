Puzzle IQ Test: Spot the Missing Number that will Replace the Question Mark in 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: If you like to solve riddles and puzzles in your leisure time, then this Puzzle is meant for you! Puzzles can be considered as a trickier version of puzzles & riddles, as these brain games are solved with logical reasoning. To solve this type of IQ test, you need to analyze the problem with little different and creative approach. You have to use a creative approach as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to spot the missing number that will replace the question mark in the image.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Spot the Missing Number that will Replace the Question Mark in the Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you have to spot the missing number that will replace the question mark. An active mind can solve this riddle within 11 seconds. You are required to look at the equation carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Missing Number in 11 Seconds?

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify the number that will replace the question mark. If we look at the series carefully, the number on the right-hand side is the multiplication of the number on the left-hand side and the number preceded by it.

Let’s look at each equation one by one:

7 = 42; 7 x 6 = 42

6 = 30; 6 x 5 = 30

5 = 20; 5 x 4 = 20

3 = ?; 3 x 2 = 6

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to the puzzle is that the number 6 will replace the question mark.

Using creative and analytical thinking will help you to derive answers to such Puzzles. This puzzle was tricky but simple as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

