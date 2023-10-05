Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot the Owner of Yacht Among the Boys in Picture within 7 secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: There are many kinds of puzzles that help in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. This brain riddle is a fun IQ Test that will help in assessing your Intelligence Level. The most crucial element in these puzzles is to scan the problem quickly to arrive at the answer in the stipulated time. As these fun IQ tests are solved with creative thinking, you need to think out of the box to come to the answer as the clues would be hiding somewhere in the image. You need to use your analytical and logical reasoning skills to solve these problems. So, we have come up with an interesting Puzzle where you have to identify who is the owner of the yacht among the boys in the picture.

Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot the Owner of the Yacht Among the Boys in the Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

Can You Find the Price of Pizza, Burger, Fries, and Drink in 21 Seconds?

In the above image, you need to identify who is the yacht’s owner among the two boys. In the puzzle, two boys are standing in front of a girl claiming to be the owner of the yacht. The girl, Ellen, is wondering which one of the boys is the owner of the yacht. So the puzzle challenges the viewers to find the owner of the yacht by asking “Can you help Ellen find out who is the true owner of the yacht?”

Help the man choose the Safest Exit Door in 15 seconds!

You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Baby’s Real Father in the picture within 9 seconds!

Did You Spot the Owner of the Yacht in 7 Seconds?

If you look carefully at the two boys who are claiming the yacht’s ownership, you will be able to identify the real yacht owner. The boy in the red shirt on the right side is claiming to be the owner of the yacht. However, the yacht belongs to the boy on the left side. There is a blue jacket on the chair in the boat that matches the pants of the man on the left. So, the yacht is definitely his.

Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot Which Woman Will Bring More Water Home in 7 Seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot Who is Ben in the Locker Room Picture within 7 seconds!

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is the boy in blue pants on the left side of the picture is the yacht’s owner.

Which Coin Will Get To the Bottom of the Bucket First in the Picture within 3 seconds?

This puzzle was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve this puzzle within the stipulated time, you need to implement lateral thinking. So, if you have solved this puzzle within 7 seconds, then this means that you have above above-average IQ level. Remember, these types of puzzles are just another fun way to test your IQ. So taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your intelligence level.

Only a Smart Brain Can Find the Hidden Word ‘BEER’ Inside the Periodic Table in 17 seconds!