Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Find the Price of Pizza, Burger, Fries and Drink in 21 secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the method you use for solving the given problem. Under these types of mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the brain teasers. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the price of the pizza, burger, fries, and drink in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Can You Find the Price of Pizza, Burger, Fries, and Drink in 21 Seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the price of the pizza, burger, fries, and drink. In the image, you can see four equations:

3 Drinks = 18

1 Drink + 2 Burgers = 12

1 Burger + 4 Fries = 11

1 Drink + 1 Burger x 1 Fries = 6 Slices of Pizza

The puzzle asks the viewers to find the combined value of 5 slices of pizza. You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Find the Price of 5 Slices of Pizza in 21 Seconds?

If you look at the equations one by one, you will be able to identify the individual price of the pizza, burger, fries, and drink. Let’s find out the individual price of the pizza, burger, fries, and drink:

3 Drinks = 18, This means 1 Drink = 6

1 Drink + 2 Burgers = 12; 6 + 2 Burgers = 12; This means 1 Burger = 3

1 Burger + 4 Fries = 11; 3 + 4 Fries = 11; This means 1 Fries = 2

1 Drink + 1 Burger x 1 Fries = 6 Slices of Pizza; 6 + 3 x 2 = 6 Slices of Pizza; This means 1 Slice of Pizza = 2

5 slices of Pizza = 10

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the combined value of the 5 slices of pizza is 10.

The above puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills to come to a solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your intelligence level.

