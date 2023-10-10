Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Find the Value of Cat, Dog and House in 15 secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the method you use for solving the given problem. Under these types of mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the brain teasers. It would help if you thought creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the value of the cat, dog, and house in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Can You Find the Value of the Cat, the Dog, and the House in the Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the value of the cat, dog, and house. In the image, you can see three equations:

2 Houses = 8

2 Cats + 1 Dog = 12

1 Dog and 2 Houses + 1 Dog = 20

The puzzle asks the viewers to find the individual value of a house, a cat, and a dog. You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Find the Value of the Cat, the Dog, and the House in 15 Seconds?

If you look at the equations one by one, you will be able to identify the individual values of the cat, dog, and house. Let’s find out the individual value of the cat, dog, and house:

2 houses = 8, This means 1 house = 4

2 Cats + 1 Dog = 12; This means 1 Dog = 12 - 2 Cats

1 Dog and 2 Houses + 1 Dog = 20

Putting the value 2 houses = 8 from equation 1 and 1 Dog = 12 - 2 Cats from equation 2 into equation 3

12 - 2 Cats + 8 + 12 - 2 Cats = 20

32 -20 = 4 Cats

1 Cat = 12/4 = 3

Now put the value of cats in equation 3

1 Dog = 12 - 2 Cats = 12 - 6 = 6

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the combined value of the cat is 3, the dog is 6 and the house is 4.

The above puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills to come to a solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your intelligence level.

