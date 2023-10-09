Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain Can Spot Which Woman Is Not Pregnant in Picture within 11 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify which woman is not pregnant by looking at the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain Can Spot Which Woman Is Not Pregnant in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see that three women are standing inside a room where a celebration is going on. Behind them, there are balloons and a table with a cake, drinks, and muffins. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the liar in the picture by asking “Who’s not pregnant?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot Which Woman Is Not Pregnant in 11 Seconds?

Let’s look at each pregnant woman in the picture in detail. The first pregnant woman is having drinks at the party, and the second pregnant woman is wearing a tracksuit and looks happy at the party. However, the third pregnant woman look quite worried. Also, she has a pillow under her blouse.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the third woman is not pregnant in the picture as her baby bump is created by the pillow.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the woman who is not pregnant in this IQ puzzle?

