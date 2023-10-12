Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius Brain Can Spot the Safest Exit Door in Picture within in 21 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving a given problem. Under these types of mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the brain teasers. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the exit door through which one can safely escape in the picture.

Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius Brain Can Spot the Safest Exit Door in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only Sharp Brains Can Spot In Which Direction is the Bus Going In the Picture within 5 seconds!

In the above image, you need to identify the exit door through which one can safely escape from the place. The puzzle explains that One door has piranhas, the other has exposed electrical cords and water on the floor, the other has a dangerous ninja, and the last one has a hungry alligator.

Can You Find the Value of the Cat, the Dog, and the House in the Picture?

The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the safest exit door by asking “Which one is safe to use?” You need to find the door that is the safest exit for the man. You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only a Smart Brain Can Spot Which Woman Is Not Pregnant in the Picture within 11 seconds!

Did You Spot the Safest Exit Door in 21 Seconds?

If you look carefully at all the exits in the image, you will be able to identify the safest exit door. So, let’s look at the doors one by one in detail:

Door 1: The door has piranhas.

The door has piranhas. Door 2: The door has exposed electrical cords and water on the floor.

The door has exposed electrical cords and water on the floor. Door 3: The door has a dangerous ninja.

The door has a dangerous ninja. Door 4: The door has a hungry alligator.

Only True Detectives Can Spot Who Stole the Toy in the Store Picture within 15 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

Can You Spot the Owner of the Yacht Among the Boys in the Picture within 7 seconds?

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the second door is the safest exit through which one can escape without dying. You can use the second door safely as long as the water doesn’t touch the electrical cords.

Can You Find the Price of Pizza, Burger, Fries, and Drink in 21 Seconds?

The above puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills to come to a solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your intelligence level.

Help the man choose the Safest Exit Door in 15 seconds!