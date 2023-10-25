Puzzle for IQ Test: Can You Spot The Third Item On The List In The Picture Within 5 Seconds?

Puzzle for IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the third item on the list that Christie needs to buy by looking at the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Can You Spot The Third Item On The List In The Picture?

Image Source: Bright Side

This brain teaser was created as a mind puzzle to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the food item list created by Christie for purchase. The first two items are bread and orange juice. The third item is something that should be broken before it is used. The puzzle challenges the viewers to identify the third food item by asking “What is the third item on the list that Christie needs to buy?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this tricky puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Third Food Item Within 5 seconds?

On the purchase list, it is clear that Christie wants to buy bread and orange juice. However, the third food item on the list has been mentioned as a riddle. In this brain puzzle, you need to think of the food item that needs to be broken before cooking it. Eggs need to be broken first before cooking.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this brain teaser is that the third food item is the eggs that need to be broken before cooking them. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the third item on the list that Christie needs to buy in this IQ puzzle?

