Puzzle IQ Test: Only a SMART Brain Can Spot Who Is the DUMB Person In The Picture Within 7 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyse the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify which person is dumb in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Smart Brain Can Spot Who Is the Dumb Person In The Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see two persons using the two different elevators. The puzzle narrates that Sam is going down to the first floor and Allen is going to his room on the eighth floor. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the dumb person among the two by asking “Who isn’t that smart?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Dumb Person Within 7 Seconds?

This puzzle asks you to determine which person among the two is not that smart. If you look at the signs of up and down in both elevators carefully then you will be able to identify the dumb person. Sam is going down and his elevator is also going down from the 4th floor. However, Allen is going up on the 8th floor and he went inside the elevator going down from the 4th floor. He needs to go up but his elevator is going down. Only a dumb person will do that.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that Allen is not that smart in the picture.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot which person was not that smart in this IQ puzzle?

