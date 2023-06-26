School & Boards
College Admission
Govt Jobs Alert & Prep
Exams
Current Affairs
General Knowledge
Careers
Videos
Education News
Quiz & Mock Tests
Ebooks
Results
हिन्दी
Jagran TV
Jagran Play
View All Categories
School
Colleges
GK
SRM University
Jobs
Exams
Results
Current Affairs
JEE
MBA
News
Mock Test
Career Counselling
हिन्दी
CBSE
Web Stories
Home
GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
Current GK
Updated:
Get the latest
General Knowledge
and
Current Affairs
from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Related Categories
Trending
World Cup 2023 Points Table
Most Wickets in World Cup 2023
Sam Manekshaw
Operation Ajay
Latest Education News
BPSC Teacher Result 2023: आज जारी होगा 11वीं और 12वीं के शिक्षकों का रिजल्ट, बीपीएससी अध्यक्ष जल्द करेंगे ऐलान
just now
ICC World Cup 2023 में सर्वाधिक शतक लगाने वाले बल्लेबाजों की लिस्ट यहां देखें
just now
Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Australia vs Sri Lanka
16 mins ago
HPPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: हिमाचल प्रदेश में लेक्चरर बनने का सुनहरा मौका, जल्दी करें आवेदन, मिलेगी 1.36 लाख सैलरी
19 mins ago
World leaders mark 100 years since end of First World War
20 mins ago
UN Environment’s sixth Global Environment Outlook released
22 mins ago
AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 to Release Soon; Check Marking Scheme, Qualifying Percentage Here
23 mins ago
Zoramthanga to be sworn in as Mizoram CM
23 mins ago
UN members adopt Global Compact on Refugees
24 mins ago
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray crowned Miss Universe 2018
25 mins ago
IGNOU December 2023 Registration Date With Late Fee Extended, Get Revised Schedule Here
26 mins ago
AHSEC Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
26 mins ago
PM Modi lays foundation stone of world-class convention centre in Delhi
27 mins ago
International Day of Rural Women observed globally
29 mins ago
Beating the Retreat ceremony held in Delhi
34 mins ago
70th Primetime Emmy Awards: Game of Thrones wins Outstanding Drama
35 mins ago
IIT Mandi 11th Convocation: 565 Degrees Conferred, Including 60 PhD Scholars, Check Tweet Here
35 mins ago
You have telescopic eyes if you can spot the deer in the forest in 7 seconds!
37 mins ago
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our
Privacy Policy
and
Cookie Policy
.
Accept
Just Now
BPSC Teacher Result 2023: आज जारी होगा 11वीं और 12वीं के शिक्षकों का रिजल्ट, बीपीएससी अध्यक्ष जल्द करेंगे ऐलान
just now
ICC World Cup 2023 में सर्वाधिक शतक लगाने वाले बल्लेबाजों की लिस्ट यहां देखें
just now
Points Table 2023 World Cup: Team Rankings after Australia vs Sri Lanka
16 mins ago
HPPSC PGT Recruitment 2023: हिमाचल प्रदेश में लेक्चरर बनने का सुनहरा मौका, जल्दी करें आवेदन, मिलेगी 1.36 लाख सैलरी
19 mins ago
World leaders mark 100 years since end of First World War
20 mins ago
UN Environment’s sixth Global Environment Outlook released
22 mins ago
AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 to Release Soon; Check Marking Scheme, Qualifying Percentage Here
23 mins ago
Zoramthanga to be sworn in as Mizoram CM
23 mins ago
UN members adopt Global Compact on Refugees
24 mins ago
Miss Philippines Catriona Gray crowned Miss Universe 2018
25 mins ago
IGNOU December 2023 Registration Date With Late Fee Extended, Get Revised Schedule Here
26 mins ago
AHSEC Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
26 mins ago
PM Modi lays foundation stone of world-class convention centre in Delhi
27 mins ago
International Day of Rural Women observed globally
29 mins ago
Beating the Retreat ceremony held in Delhi
34 mins ago
70th Primetime Emmy Awards: Game of Thrones wins Outstanding Drama
35 mins ago
IIT Mandi 11th Convocation: 565 Degrees Conferred, Including 60 PhD Scholars, Check Tweet Here
35 mins ago
You have telescopic eyes if you can spot the deer in the forest in 7 seconds!
37 mins ago
You Have Only 1 Chance Left To Choose The Correct Option For This Incomplete Sunset Scene Brain Teaser.Try Your Skills!
37 mins ago
HP Board Class 11 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-24 with Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme & Question Paper Design
37 mins ago
Result Updates
UK Board 12th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board 10th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 1, 2023
NIOS Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
For more results,
click here
Home
Web Stories
Mock Tests
Trending
Results