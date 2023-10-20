Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Safest Exit Door inside the Picture in 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving a given problem. Under these types of mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the brain teasers. It would help if you thought creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the exit door through which one can safely escape in the picture.

Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Safest Exit Door Inside the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the exit door through which one can safely escape from the place. The puzzle narrates a story that “Donald wakes up and finds himself trapped inside a room that has 4 exit doors. The room has a mattress for Donald to sleep on, some food, a water dispenser, and a water bottle so that he does not die of hunger or thirst. As Donald approaches a door to get out, he hears an announcement that warns him of what lies behind each of the 4 doors.

Behind the first door is a 50m room filled with poisonous gas. Behind the second is a bomb that will detonate as soon as the door opens. Behind the third and the fourth doors are venomous snakes and hungry sharks respectively.”

The puzzle challenges the viewers to spot the safest exit door by asking “Which door should Donald choose and why?” You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Safest Exit Door in 15 Seconds?

If you look carefully at all the exits in the image, you will be able to identify the safest exit door. So, let’s look at the doors one by one in detail:

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the Donald can escape using the first door, through the room filled with poisonous gas. He must empty the water dispenser and put it over his face so that no air can enter or leave through it. He can then safely breathe the air inside the water dispenser and run across the room filled with poisonous gas.

The above puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills to come to a solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your intelligence level.

