Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Find the Value of Heart, Circle, Triangle and Square in 21 secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the method you use for solving the given problem. Under these types of mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the brain teasers. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the value of the heart, circle, triangle, and square in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Can You Find the Value of the Heart, Circle, Triangle, and square in 21 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the value of the heart, the circle, the triangle, and the square. In the image, you can see four equations:

4 + Circle = Triangle

Triangle - 5 = Square

6 - Square = Heart

Heart + 2 = 2

The puzzle asks the viewers to find the individual value of a square, a heart, a triangle, and a circle. You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Find the Value of the Heart, Circle, Triangle, and Square in 21 Seconds?

If you solve the equations one by one, you will be able to identify the individual values of the heart, circle, triangle, and square. Let’s find out the individual value of the heart, circle, triangle, and square by solving the fourth equation first:

Heart + 2 = 2; This means Heart = 0

6 - Square = Heart; This means Square = 6

Triangle - 5 = Square; This means Triangle = 11

4 + Circle = Triangle; This means Circle = 7

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the value of the heart is 0, the circle is 7, the triangle is 11 and the square is 6.

The above puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills to come to a solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your intelligence level.

