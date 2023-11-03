Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Mother of the Child Among 2 Women in 5 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyse the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. It would help if you thought creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the real mother of the child in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Mother of the Child Among 2 Women in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only True Detectives Can Spot Who Stole the Watermelon in the Shop Picture Within 7 seconds!

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image you can that there are two ladies in a room who are sitting opposite each other while a little boy is playing on the floor with his toys. However, only one of the ladies is the real mother of the child. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the lady who is the real mother by asking “Who is the mother?”.

Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Man's Girlfriend in the Picture within 9 seconds!

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Can You Spot The Third Item On The List In The Picture Within 5 Seconds?

Did You Spot the Real Mother of the Child in 5 Seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find which woman is the real mother of the child. If you look carefully at the sitting posture of the ladies and the kid then you will be able to identify the mother of the child. The sitting posture of the lady sitting on the left side reflects the natural desire of a mother to protect her child. The posture of the woman on the left is protective, slightly bent forward.

Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Safest Exit Door Inside the Picture in 15 Seconds!

Also, children often subconsciously play facing their parents. It is quite natural for small children to face their mother when playing or doing some sort of activity if she is around. Additionally, the hair colour of the kid and the lady on the left matches.

Only a Smart Brain Can Spot the Dumb Person In The Picture Within 7 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

Can You Find the Weight of Sheep, Cat, and Duck in 15 Seconds?

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the mother of the child is the lady on the left. She is sitting on that side so that her legs are directed towards the child.

Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Woman's Husband in the Picture within 7 seconds!

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the real mother of the child in this IQ puzzle?

Can You Spot How Many Phones Can Be Charged At Once in the Picture within 25 seconds?