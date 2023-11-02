Puzzle IQ Test: Identify the Food Item That Does Not Have a Pair In the Picture Within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. These types of IQ tests are a fun way to know your intelligence quotient. Such puzzles will help you test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while looking at the problem. It would help if you thought a little differently about coming to the solution to these kinds of puzzles as the answer won’t be right in front of you. While solving these mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem and arrive at the answer using analytical skills. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the food item that doesn’t have its pair inside the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Identify the Food Item in the Picture That Doesn't Have a Pair!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify the food item that does not have its pair inside the picture. The puzzle states that only one food item doesn’t repeat itself in the image (the support surface doesn’t count). Do you think you can find the odd one food item?

You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Odd Food Item?

If you look at all the food items carefully inside the image, then you will be able to identify the food item that doesn’t have its pair inside the picture. The food items that have their pair in the picture are juice glasses, water glasses, sushis, pastries, sauce bowls, and chopsticks. So, the only food item that doesn’t have its pair inside the picture is the lettuce kept with sushis and pastries.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the lettuce does not have its pair inside the picture. The above puzzle is a simple test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

