Puzzle IQ Test: Only True Detectives Can Spot Who Stole the Watermelon in Shop Picture Within 7 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on your decisions while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. It would help if you thought creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the watermelon thief from the picture of a shop.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only True Detectives Can Spot Who Stole the Watermelon In the Shop Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

This test was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see the four suspects who have been questioned for the theft. A watermelon was stolen inside the shop. The puzzle states that four people are waiting in line to pay for their items. However, one of them has stolen and concealed a watermelon. Who is that person? The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the thief by asking “Who stole a watermelon?”.

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Did You Spot the Watermelon Thief in 7 Seconds?

Let’s first look at the statements given by the four suspects one-by-one:

Suspect 1: A pregnant woman.

Suspect 2: A lady with a big red carry bag.

Suspect 3: A woman with a big purple carry bag.

Suspect 4: A man with a football.

However, suspect number 4 - the man is seemingly just carrying a football, but it looks like he is putting in too much effort. So, he must be taking a watermelon inside the football.

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the man with the football stole the watermelon inside the shop.

This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the watermelon thief in this IQ puzzle?

