Puzzle IQ Test: Only a Genius Brain Can Spot the Fake Painting in the Picture within 15 secs!

Puzzle IQ Test: This mind puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving the brain teaser. Under these types of IQ puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the fake painting in the picture.

Puzzle for IQ Test: Only a Genius Brain Can Spot the Fake Painting in the Picture!

Image Source: Bright Side

Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Mother of the Child Between 2 Women in 5 Seconds!

This puzzle was created as a brain teaser to test your intelligence level. In the image, you can see three paintings in the exhibition room. However, among the three paintings, one of them is a fake. The puzzle challenges the viewers to find the fake painting by asking “Which painting is fake?”. You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Only True Detectives Can Spot Who Stole the Watermelon in the Shop Picture Within 7 seconds!

Did You Spot the Fake Painting in 15 Seconds?

This puzzle asks you to find the fake painting in the picture. If you look carefully, the first painting is from the year 2003, the second painting is from the year 1957 and the third painting is from the year 1982. However, the second painting seems to be a fake one, as there is no way a painter from 1957 knew anything about smartphones.

Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Man's Girlfriend in the Picture within 9 seconds!

Image Source: Bright Side

Can You Spot The Third Item On The List In The Picture Within 5 Seconds?

So, the answer to this mind puzzle is that the second painting in the picture is fake. This brain puzzle is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level. So tell us, did you spot the fake painting in this IQ puzzle?

Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Safest Exit Door Inside the Picture in 15 Seconds!