Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot The Star, Pencil, Cup Hidden Inside The Picture In 15 secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving a given problem. Under these types of brain teasers, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify a star, a pencil, and a cup hidden inside the picture. Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot the Star, Pencil, and Cup Hidden Inside the Picture Within 15 Seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot The Cat’s Owner Among the Girls In The Picture Within 11 Seconds!

In the above image, you need to spot a star, a pencil, and a cup hidden inside the picture. The puzzle asks the viewers to “Find the star, pencil, and cup”. In the image, you can see that three boys are skating in a park. Two of the boys are using skateboards and one boy is using rollerblade skates. So, the challenge is to find the the three hidden objects, i.e., a star, a pencil, and a cup inside the skating picture. Only a Sharp Brain Can Spot the Sibling Among the 3 Couples in the picture within 9 seconds!

You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat! Can You Spot Which Of These People Making Food Is Less Smart In The Picture In 5 Secs?

Did You Spot the Three Hidden Objects in 15 Seconds? If you look at the three boys and their skates in the image carefully, you will be able to identify the three hidden objects in the picture. So let’s identify the hidden objects in this image: 1. The star is visible on the blue t-shirt of the boy.