Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot The Hidden Vampire Inside The Party Room Picture In 11 secs?

Puzzle IQ Test: There are many kinds of puzzles that help in testing your intelligence based on your decision for any problem. This brain teaser is a fun IQ test that will help in assessing your intelligence level. The most crucial element in these puzzles is to scan the problem quickly to arrive at the answer in the stipulated time. As these mind puzzles are solved with creative thinking, you need to think out of the box to come to the answer as the clues would be hiding somewhere in the image. You need to use your analytical and logical reasoning skills to solve these problems. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to spot the Vampire in the party room.
Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Spot the Vampire Inside the Party Room in the Picture?
Image Source: Bright Side
In the above image, you need to identify who is the vampire in the room. In the puzzle, there is one person who is different in some way from the other people. The picture shows a group of people inside the party room. You can see that few people are behaving normally, few are talking, and few are scared and worried. A man and a woman are sitting on the couch. So, who’s the vampire?
You must look at the image very carefully before arriving as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!
Did You Spot the Vampire in 11 Seconds?
If you look carefully at the reactions of the men and women in the room you will be able to identify the person who is not alive and is a vampire. The man standing in the most right corner of the picture is the vampire in the room. If you scan him properly then you will be able to see that there is no reflection of him in the mirror and he also has a fang.
Image Source: Bright Side
So, the answer to this mental puzzle is that the vampire in the room is the man with no reflection and with fangs. This puzzle was a simple test of your observation and intelligence level. To solve this puzzle within the stipulated time, you need to implement lateral thinking.
So, if you have solved this puzzle within 11 seconds, then this means that you have above average IQ Level. Remember, these types of puzzles are just another fun way to test your IQ. So taking an actual IQ test is a better way to know your Intelligence level.
