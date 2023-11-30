Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Help This Man Find The Safest Exit Within 21 Seconds?

Puzzle IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decisions you make while solving a given problem. Under these types of mind puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Puzzles make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively to come to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting puzzle where you have to identify the exit door through which the man can escape safely in the picture.
Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Help This Man Find The Safest Exit in the Picture Within 21 Seconds?
Image Source: Bright Side
In the above image, you need to identify the door through which the man can escape safely from the place where he is stuck. The puzzle states that “a man got kidnapped and locked in a house. The house had 4 doors and he could escape through one of them… How can he escape?” You need to find the door that is the safest exit for the man.
You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this puzzle have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!
Did You Spot the Safest Escape Door in 21 Seconds?
If you look carefully at all the exits in the image, you will be able to identify the safest escape door. So, let’s look at the doors one by one in detail:
Door 1: There is an extremely cold temperature behind the first door that would freeze him to death.
Door 2: There are very hungry sharks behind the second door.
Door 3: The room behind the third is filled with poisonous gas.
Door 4: The fourth has such a strong sun that it burns everything.
Image Source: Bright Side
So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the fourth door is the safest exit through which the man can escape when the sun goes down. The fire is generated by the sun's rays. In the night, the man can escape when the fire gets extinguished eventually.
The above puzzle is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills to come to a solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This puzzle is just another fun way to assess your IQ level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.
