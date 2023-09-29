Picture puzzles IQ Test: Explore entertaining and educative picture puzzles on Jagran Josh that will help you improve your IQ, attention to detail, and problem-solving skills. All of these skills are necessary for your brain to function at optimum power in everyday life.

Here is another brain-puzzling image which is more than a fun challenge. This puzzle will test your observation skills and creative IQ. You need to find the hippopotamus in this picture. Can you spot it in 9 seconds or less?

Also Read: Personality Test: The Gap Between Your Fingers Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Picture Puzzle To Test Your IQ: Can You Spot A Hippopotamus Within 9 Seconds?

Look at the image above. At first glance, it seems like an image of people and kids enjoying in a park. A woman is walking with her dog. A boy is riding a cycle. In the background, we can also see a group of kids playing and enjoying some picnic time.

But that’s not all to this picture. There is a challenge for you. There is a hippopotamus hidden in this image. Take this opportunity to engage your brain and test your observation skills.

Also try: Challenge Your Observational Skills! Find The Hidden Teddy Bear Within 8 Seconds!

How quickly can you spot the hippopotamus hidden in this picture?

Your 15-second puzzle challenge starts now!

Look at the picture carefully. The hippopotamus is hidden in plain sight. The hippopotamus might not be the size you may be looking for. We suggest you look for something that may resemble a hippopotamus. It could be any size.

Also try: Only The Sharpest Pair of Eyes Can Spot 5 Lemons Within 15 Seconds

Time’s up! Did you spot the hippopotamus in the picture in 9 seconds?

Congratulations! You are among the few 1 out of 100 people who were able to solve this difficult picture puzzle in the timed limit.

If you are unable to solve the puzzle, you can check the answer below when time runs out.

Also try: Only 1% high IQ people can spot the hidden word ‘dog’ within 7 seconds!

Hidden Animals Picture Puzzles Answers

Amazing! If you spotted the hippopotamus in this picture. However, if you are still looking for them, look below for the solution.

SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to spot the hidden hippopotamus in less than 9 seconds!

Also read: Personality Test: Your Lip Shape Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also read: Personality Test: Your Thumb Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits