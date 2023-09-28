Picture puzzles IQ Test: There are 5 lemons hidden among the chicks in this image. Can you spot them all in less than 15 seconds? Do you think you have a keen eye and a quick mind? Test your skills with this perplexing picture puzzle! The lemons are cleverly blended into the picture making it daunting for viewers to spot them easily.

'Find the Hidden Objects' is a kind of hide-and-seek puzzle that challenges you to find the objects hidden obscurely in an image. They are a great recreational activity for both, kids and adults. People who want to test their detective skills can try their hand at these puzzles. Solving one puzzle every day keeps your brain active and healthy.

Only The Sharpest Pair of Eyes Can Spot 5 Lemons Within 15 Seconds?

Image: Gergely Dudás

Here we have a brain teaser picture by Gergely Dudás. At first glance, the image looks like a picture of yellow chicks. But the artist has cleverly hidden 5 lemons among them. Can you find them all before time runs out?

How quickly can you spot all the 5 lemons hidden in plain sight? Do you have great motor skills, lateral thinking, and observational skills?

Your 15-second puzzle challenge starts now!

Look at the picture carefully. The lemons are hidden in plain sight, but they're also very well camouflaged by the chicks. Don't get distracted by the chicks' hats, scarves, or bow ties. Focus on the lemons' bright yellow colour and their distinctive oval shape.

Congratulations! You have the eyes of a hawk! You're one of the few people who can spot 5 lemons in 15 seconds or less. Your sharp vision and attention to detail are truly impressive.

If you are unable to solve the puzzle, you can check the answer below when time runs out.

Hidden Objects Picture Puzzles Answers

Amazing! If you spotted all the 5 lemons in this picture. However, if you are still looking for them, look below for the solution.

Image: Gergely Dudás

SHARE this picture puzzle with your friends and family. Challenge them to spot all the 5 lemons in less than 15 seconds!

