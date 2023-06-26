School & Boards
GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
Current GK
Updated:
Get the latest
General Knowledge
and
Current Affairs
from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Latest Education News
Most Expected GK Questions for RPSC RAS Exam: Top Questions Asked
just now
BEML Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 119 Group C Posts
just now
SSC CGL Scorecard 2023: Tier 1 Marks, Scorecard Download Link
just now
Gandhi Jayanti 2023: क्या आप जानते हैं महात्मा गांधी के जीवन से जुड़ी ये 20 महत्वपूर्ण बातें, जानें
just now
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English All Chapters PDF Download
just now
CBSE Cell Cycle and Cell Division Class 11 MCQs of Biology Chapter 10
NCERT Books and Solutions for Class 4th to 12th, Download Subject-Wise PDFs
17 mins ago
U.S. Mission in India Processes One Million Visas in 2023
17 mins ago
ITBP Answer Key 2023 OUT on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in: Direct Link to PDF
21 mins ago
Current Affairs Hindi One Liners: 28 सितम्बर 2023- जीलैंडिया महाद्वीप
22 mins ago
CPCB Recruitment 2023: कंसलटेंट के पदों पर निकली भर्ती, जानें कैसे करें आवेदन ?
26 mins ago
PDUSU Result 2023 OUT at shekhauni.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet
30 mins ago
CCSU Result 2023 OUT: BCA, BBA LLB, B.Sc and Other Result Download Link at ccsuniversity.ac.in
35 mins ago
JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023 for Round 1 Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in
38 mins ago
CCSU Result 2023 OUT: M.Sc, M.A 4th sem Result Download Link at ccsuniversity.ac.in
36 mins ago
SSC CPO Admit Card 2023: Delhi Police SI Hall Ticket Download Links
38 mins ago
ITBP Answer Key 2023 Out: आईटीबीपी कांस्टेबल ट्रेड्समैन परीक्षा आंसर की itbpolice.inic.in पर घोषित, ये रहा PDF Direct Link
40 mins ago
Who Is Known As the Father of the Green Revolution? Know Everything About MS Swaminathan
50 mins ago
Result Updates
UK Board 12th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 8, 2023
UK Board 10th Result 2023 - Scrutiny Result
Sep 1, 2023
NIOS Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
For more results,
click here
