Puzzle IQ Test: Can you spot the hidden cat among the houses in 3 seconds? Test your visual skills!

Can you spot the cat hidden among these houses within 3 seconds in this viral picture puzzle? This mind-boggling puzzle has left people scratching their heads trying to find the hidden cat. Here, we have a picture puzzle to check your brain power, colour vision, concentration, focus, attention to detail, and spatial orientation.

Picture puzzles are a great way to sharpen your senses, and visual orientation, and train your brain to work faster and smarter. Picture puzzles can also help you test your ability to see, or think accurately, eyesight, peripheral vision, depth perception, and colour vision.

If you are looking for a fun and challenging way to test your IQ and visual skills, scroll down to solve this picture puzzle.

Tricky Puzzle IQ Test: Can you spot the cat hidden among the houses within 3 seconds?

Image Source: Twitter (Harsh Goenka)

Puzzle lovers are stumped trying to find the hidden cat among the houses in this picture puzzle within 3 seconds. Can you spot it?

Only if you have eyes like an eagle, you can spot the hidden cat among the houses in this picture puzzle. Test your IQ level and vision with this puzzle.

Here, we have an illustrated picture of houses crammed into each other. There seem to be more than 100 homes in this picture with terracotta tiled roofs.

Interestingly, a cat is hiding among these houses.

Can you spot the cat within 3 seconds? Use your observation skills and look through the image from top to bottom carefully with focus.

Your time starts now!

Did you spot the kitty in this picture?

You have eyes like an eagle if you spotted the hidden cat in this puzzle in 3 seconds!

You have a very good vision, especially the ability to see things that are hidden or camouflaged. Just like an eagle, you have high levels of concentration which allow you to see and spot things even in low-light conditions. You have a wide field of view which allows you to scan any image or situation to identify small details or objects in a large image. You are sharp-sighted. You have high attention to detail. You are good at identifying different colours. Your vision skills may help you with activities such as playing sports, driving, or hunting.

However, If you are still figuring out where is the cat hidden in this puzzle, then we have revealed the answer below. If you look carefully, the cat is hiding in the top right corner of the picture.

