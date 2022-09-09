Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Who will be the next King of England?

Queen Elizabeth II death: The longest-serving monarch of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022. She was the longest reigning queen of the United Kingdom of Britain and Northern Ireland whose reign lasted for over 70 years. After the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the eldest of her four children Prince Charles became the King of England immediately, as according to the British Monarchy’s rule, a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.

As the era of Prince Charles III begins, read below some interesting things about the new King of England and what will be new about it.

Who will be the new King of England?

The new King of England is Charles III who acceded to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The new King of England will be known as Charles III and that was the first decision of the new King’s reign. King Charles III could have chosen from any of his four names- Charles, Philip, Arthur, and George.

However, King Charles III will not be the only one who will see the change of title. Prince William, even though he is heir to the throne, will not automatically become the Prince of Wales. It will have to be conferred on him by his father.

Apart from King Charles III, there is also a new title for his wife, Camilla. She became the Queen consort which is a term used for the spouse of the monarch.

King Charles III: Will there be formal ceremonies?

As per the reports, King Charles III will officially be proclaimed King on September 10, 2022 (Saturday). The ceremony of King Charles III will take place at St James’s Palace in London in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council which is made up of the members of the Privy Council.

More than 700 people are entitled in theory to attend, however, given the short notice, the actual number is likely to be far fewer.

King Charles III: First declaration of the new King of England

The new King of England will attend a second meeting of the Accession Council, along with the Privy Council. This will not be a swearing-in at the start of a British Monarch’s reign but will be in line with a tradition dating from the early 18th century. He will make an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland.

A public proclamation, after a fanfare of trumpeters, will be made declaring Charles III as the new King of England. This will be made from a balcony above Friary Court in St. James Palace.

He will call ‘God Save the King’, and for the first time since 1952, the National Anthem will be played with the words ‘God Save the King’.

Coronation of King Charles III

The symbolic High Point of the accession will be the Coronation when Charles will be officially crowned. At the climax of the ceremony, he will place St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s Head. It is a solid Gold crown, dating from 1661.

This is the centerpiece of Crown Jewels at the Tower of London and is only worn by the monarch at the moment of the Coronation itself.

Notably, unlike the royal wedding ceremonies, the Coronation of the King or a Queen is a state affair and the Government pays for the entire expenditure and ultimately decides on the guest list as well.

New King of England becomes head of Commonwealth

King Charles III has become the head of the Commonwealth. It is an association of 56 Independent nations and 2.4 billion people. For 14 of these countries, as well as the United Kingdom, the King is the Head of the State.

The countries known as the Commonwealth realms are:

Australia The Bahamas Belize Canada Grenada Jamaica Papua New Guinea Christopher and Nevis St Lucia St Vincent and the Grenadines New Zealand Solomon Islands Tuvalu Antigua and Barbuda

Queen Elizabeth II: GK Questions & Answers About UK’s Longest Reigning Monarch

10 Facts about Queen Elizabeth II: The longest reigning Monarch of Britain passes away