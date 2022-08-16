EXPLAINED: Quiet Quitting- A Gen Z Trend To Avoid Work Burnout

Quiet Quitting: You wake up in the morning with seven emails asking for client updates.

You rush to your office, open your laptop and start responding to all of them when two of your clients come up with multiple changes to be done.

You discuss the changes with your team and a pop-up for a team meeting comes up.

You attend the meeting that gives you three additional responsibilities. You finish off some of these when you suddenly realize that it’s already evening, and you missed having lunch on time.

Has this ever happened to you? Well, if yes, then you might want to dig into the concept of Quiet Quitting taking over TikTok.

What is Quiet Quitting Trend?

Quiet Quitting is a new workplace trend that’s booming on TikTok with workers all over the globe attempting to set crystal-clear work-life boundaries with the intent to reduce stress and ditch the over-hyped hustle culture.

With more than 3.9 million video views on TikTok, the trend is taking off and influencing millions of people to draw a boundary between their work and personal life, while giving the great importance to the latter.

In the videos sprouting in favor of Quiet Quitting, professionals coming from varied professional backgrounds talk about how they are juggling to manage a healthy work-life balance and do not comply with responsibilities outside of their respective job roles.

Stressing over the importance of mental and physical health and the need to never compromise on these, renowned TikTok star and career coach says that people aren’t going to go above and beyond in their work at the cost of their mental and physical health.

Response For Quiet Quitting

This new trend by Gen Z is getting an affirming nod from almost everyone who finds it on TikTok. The videos showcase workplace ruminations like shutting off your computers just when your work timings get over and spending the rest of the time with family.

Many define quiet quitting as simply ‘working”. TikTok user and software developer calls quiet quitting simply doing one’s job properly while also maintaining a healthy boundary.

Another TikTok user tries to put it more aptly and defines quiet quitting as refusing or abstaining from doing tasks that are outside one’s contract.

Similarly, another TikTok user describes it as not doing the job of 2-3 employees alone.

However, the response to the trend was not entirely positive; but has rather been a mixed bag. Critics who do not affirm the trend call it a “recipe for disaster”.

Others find the trend meaningful but do not find its name to be appropriate. They would like to call it “carefully coasting”.

Who All Are In The Trend?

While most supporters and creators of the trend are from Gen Z, it won’t be wrong to say that the trend is a strong voice of all working age groups.

The Role Of Managers Toward Fostering Better Work-Life Boundaries

Quiet Quitting as a trend influences people to give their best to the work but not get over-exhausted by the work.

To make sure work runs smoothly while not compromising the mental and physical health of the employees, the top management can take thoughtful steps.

For instance, setting clear job descriptions and communicating the work expectations clearly help employees understand what does and what does not come over their shoulders as their responsibility.