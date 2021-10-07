GK Quiz on Navratri 2021

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice
    The festival of Shardiya Navratri is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over India. These days nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped and then Dussehra is celebrated. Test your knowledge on Navratri 2021 by taking the below-mentioned quiz.
    Navratri is considered to be one of the major festivals of Hindus. This festival is celebrated with full enthusiasm all over India. During Navratri, nine forms of Maa Durga are worshiped for nine nights and ten days. Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day. On this day Lord Rama killed Ravana.

    1. The festival of Navratri is dedicated to....

    A. Goddess Amba
    B. Lord Ram
    C. Maa Kali
    D. Lord Shiva
    Ans. A
    Explanation: Navratri is a nine-day-long festival dedicated to Goddess Durga or Amba and her nine forms called Navdurga.

    2. When is Shardiya Navratri celebrated?

    A. Spring season
    B. Lunar Month of Ashwin
    C. Rainy Season
    D. None of the above
    Ans. B
    Explanation: Shardiya Navratri falls in the lunar month of Ashwin during Sharad Ritu. In fact, the name Shardiya Navratri has been taken from Sharad Ritu.

    3. In which state of India is the festival of Navratri celebrated by playing dandiya?

    A. Assam
    B. Gujarat
    C. West Bengal
    D. Rajasthan
    Ans B
    Explanation: Navratri festival is celebrated by playing dandiya in Gujarat.

    4. On which day of Navratri, Ghatasthapana is observed?

    A. Second
    B. Sixth
    C. First
    D. Ninth
    Ans. C
    Explanation: On the first day of Navratri, Ghatasthapana is observed.

    5. To which goddess is the first day of Navratri dedicated?

    A. Goddess Durga
    B. Goddess Saraswati
    C. Devi Kalratri
    D. Goddess Kushmanda
    Ans A
    Explanation: The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Durga.

    6. Skandmata is worshiped on which day of Navratri?

    A. Two
    B. Fourth
    C. Fifth
    D. Seventh
    Ans. B
    Explanation: Skandmata is worshiped on the fourth day of Navratri.

    7. Which of the following are the names of Goddess Durga?

    A. Vamika
    B. Tanisi
    C. Shaila
    D. All the above
    Ans. D
    Explanation: Vamika, Tanisi, and Shaila are the names of Goddess Durga.

    8. Brahmacharini  is worshiped on which day of Navratri?

    A. Second
    B. Fourth
    C. Sixth
    D. Seventh
    Ans. A
    Explanation: Brahmacharini  is worshiped on the second day of Navratri.

    9. In which of the following place, Dashain as Dussehra is celebrated?

    A. Nepal
    B. Sri Lanka
    C. Malaysia
    D. Singapore
    Ans. A
    Explanation: In Nepal, Dussehra is known as Dashain, which is a significant festival for the Hindus in Nepal.

    10. How often is the festival of Navratri celebrated in India?

    A. 1 time
    B. 2 times
    C. 3 times
    D. 4 times
    Ans D
    Explanation: Navratri festival is an auspicious festival of Hindus that is celebrated four times a year.

