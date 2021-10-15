Dussehra Quiz: Check your Questions and Answers knowledge on the Navratri festival

Dussehra Quiz: Dussehra or Vijayadashami will be celebrated on October 5, 2022. It is observed on Shukla Paksha Dashami during Ashwin month according to the Hindu Calendar. The day is observed as a victory of Lord Rama over demon Ravana. Read the Navratri festival questions and answers here.

1. When will the Vijay muhurat start on Dussehra 2022?

A. 1:00 PM

B. 1:20 PM

C. 2:20 PM

D. 2:30 PM

Ans. C

Explanation: The Vijay muhurat will start at 2:20 PM on October 4 and will end at 12 PM on October 5.

2. Dussehra festival falls in which of the following month?

A. Shravana

B. Kartika

C. Magha

D. Ashwin

Ans. D

Explanation: Dussehra festival falls in the Ashwin month as per the Hindu calendar.

3. Which demon was killed by Goddess Durga and Vijayadashami festival is celebrated?

A. Shumbha

B. Mahishasura

C. Raktabija

D. Nishumbha

Ans. B

Explanation: Mahishasura was killed by Goddess Durga and so the Vijayadashami festival is celebrated.

4. Dussehra is celebrated in Nepal as...

A. Dashain

B. Dashathagatha

C. Dasara

D. Das Vijaya

Ans. A

Explanation: In Nepal, Dussehra is celebrated as Dashain.

5. Which of the following observance held at Dussehra and Vijayadashami festival?

A. Effigy of Ravana getting burned in a public event.

B. Sindur Utsav

C. Worshipping Shami tree

D. All the above

Ans. D

Explanation: Dussehra and Vijayadashami Observance are: Effigy of Ravana getting burned in a public event, Sindur Utsav, and Worshipping Shami tree.

6. Consider the following statements regarding Ravana.

1. Ravana was so powerful that he can change planetary alignments.

2. Pushpak Vimana was an aircraft that only a few could master it and Ravana learned to control it on its own.

Choose the correct answer

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. C

Explanation: Pushpak Vimana was an aircraft that only few could master it and Ravana learned to control it on its own. Ravana had a number of such airplanes and even had airports to land. ravana had mastered the technique of being faster than anyone and could thus escape all attempts at capture. He was so powerful that he can change planetary alignments.

7. What is Ramlila?

A. A folk dance

B. Play or Folk Drama

C. A Movie

D. None of the above

Ans. B

Explanation: Ramlila is a 'Rama's play' which is a performance of the Ramayana epic that consists of a series of scenes including song, narration, recital, and dialogue.

8. Which book was written by Ravana on astrology?

A. Ravana Samhita

B. Tantra Shashtra

C. Shani Sanhita

D. None of the above

Ans. A

Explanation: The book that Ravana wrote on Tantra is Tantra Shashtra and on astrology is Ravana Samhita.

9. Which Puja was performed by Lord Rama to win over demon Ravana?

A. Vishnu Puja

B. Kali Puja

C. Shiva Puja

D. Durga Puja

Ans. D

Explanation: According to Hindu mythology Ramayana, Durga Puja was performed by Lord Rama to win over demon Ravana.

10. Which of the following musical instrument was played by demon Ravana with keen interest?

A. Flute

B. Veena player

C. Both A and B

D. None of the above

Ans. B

Explanation: Ravana was an extraordinary Veena player as it is believed that he had a keen interest in music.