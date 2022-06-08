Quordle 135 HINTS, Clues, Solutions For June 8, 2022: Not Easy Quordle Today!

Quordle today is just a week old this month, and the game is already getting tougher. Today, the netizens are not that happy with Quordle 135 for June 8, 2022. Many have found the puzzle to be tricky and tougher than the previous week.

Take a look at the Quordle 135 Game of today on the official website and try solving it. But we would suggest you not to waste any chances and take the hints from below. The Quordle 135 is not that easy. Even regular players have reported some troubles in finding words today.

Quordle 135 For June 8, 2022: Hints for the day

The words today begin with the letters T, M, S and S

They end with T, D, E, and M

All of the words are 5 letter words and one of them does not have a vowel today.

Quordle 135 For June 8, 2022: Major Clues

To win the game you can always try to use the first three words in a set that has all different letters. This way you can eliminate 15 letters of the game already.

The first word means a private romantic rendezvous between two partners. The second word means a rounded mass of earth that is projecting above a surface. What is the meaning of Mohenjo-Daro? That's your word. The third word means a spell or long sustained period of activity that is continuously going on or is unrestrained. The final word today is some watery, clear portion of an animal fluid. Alright, what do you apply first thing in the morning after washing your face? A Face___. That’s your word. Girls sure would have got this word earlier than boys today. These clues we hope were sufficient for you to crack the words today. In case you are still struggling find out the answers below before the end of your chances.

Quordle 135 For June 8, 2022: Final Answers

The words are

Tryst Mound Spree Serum

Quordle is getting as popular as Wordle day by day. The quiz is not very easy today so we hope that we helped many players in continuing their winning streak. Good luck for tomorrow.

