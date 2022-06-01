Quordle 128 For June 1, 2022: Quordle Hints, Clues & Answers Today- Easy Is The New Tricky!

Quordle 128 is an easy-breezy word puzzle. Since today is the 1st of this month, the puzzle was expected to be easier than the last streak of tricky puzzles. We urge you to solve Quordle 128 of June 1, 2022, first. In case you do not get the words and are running out of chances, take a look at the Quordle Hints, Clues and Answers below.

Quordle is a word game that has become popular nowadays. This game equivalent to Wordle is making the netizens go gaga.

Daily Quordle 128

7️⃣9️⃣

3️⃣🟥

The month of June has brought an easy puzzle Quordle 128 on June 1, 2022. Check the hints today.

Quordle 128 For June 1, 2022: Hints

Today's puzzle is a mix of easy and difficult words. It has a couple of uncommon letters and double letters as well. Take the following hints and solve the puzzle in case you have wasted even a single chance trying it yourself.

The words today begin with

P, A, R, W

The words today end with

E, W, R and E

All the words today have vowels.

Start solving the puzzle Quordle 128 now and see if you can crack the words. Solved already? No? Try the following clues as well. These clues would help you solve the word puzzle Quordle completely.

Quordle 128 For June 1, 2022: Major Clues & Meanings

The meanings of the words in the puzzle today can be of help to you. The players can guess the words by thinking of the synonyms or the words that denote the meaning of the clues.

The first word today means something that is obtained by mixing dry and liquid ingredients. Have you seen the TV series Friends? How does Ross's dialogue end in this conversation with Joey? " The lotion and the powder have made a ____". We know you are smiling and that is your word.

The second word means something glowing. Simple!

The third word means any person who rides. The Horse is ridden by a horse ____. Bingo! you got the word.

The final word today means something that comes into a place or a position.

Did not solve today's quordle already?

Take a look at the Quordle Answers below:

Quordle 128 For June 1, 2022: Answers

Paste Aglow Rider Where

The final answers would have been a relief for you, and we know it. Go on, fill those letters in the Puzzle and maintain your streak. Check some Twitter reactions to give yourself a push today.

