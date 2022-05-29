Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Quordle 125 HINTS, Clues & Solution For May 29, 2022: Only A Genius Can Solve Quordle Today!

Today's Quordle is the most challenging puzzle of all times. We can ensure you, that if you solve this word puzzle today, you can consider yourself an English Vocabulary Pundit. Try to solve Quordle 125 for May 29, 2022, and if you can't look for the solutions and hints below.
Updated: May 29, 2022 16:14 IST
QUORDLE-125 | Answers Hints
Quordle is gaining popularity day by day and is becoming one of the most played word games of all time. The difficulty of Quordle is also increasing every day. This daily quiz of words keeps the netizens on their toes. Today's Quordle 125 on May 29, 2022, is more difficult than the previous days. 

The level of this game has become so high nowadays that it has become difficult for the players to maintain their 100-day streak. 

Solve the Quordle puzzle through the link below and if are able to, consider yourself a genius. However, if you find any trouble guessing the words, go through the clues and hints below. 

But before that, let's boost you up a little. 

Quordle: Rules

The rules of quordle are quite simple. Each player needs to find out all the letters of the word and gets only 9 chances to do so. Your guess needs to be extremely accurate so that no chance is wasted. 

Quordle 125: Today's Quordle Hints 

Today's puzzle has some obscure words. This is a hint! There are double letters as well in the puzzle and some uncommon alphabets. One needs to be extremely focused to find out the answers today. 

Check the top hints below 

Quordle 125 For May 29, 2022: Top Hints

The words start with L, G, S, E

The words end with Y, H, P, T

Try finding the words for yourself now. However, if you think this is not enough, scroll down to know the meanings of the words so that it becomes easy. 

Quordle 125: Meaning of the words

The words today mean:

Word 1 - It means a large vehicle used to carry goods. 

Word 2- If you do this, you have anger management issues; the gesture is indicative of anger; it means to grind teeth when one is angry (this is the most difficult word today)

Word 3 - It means to fly down suddenly or create a startle as moving down

Word 4 - It means to have an objective reality, if you are present in a place it means you ____ (fill in this blank to know your word)

So, we hope that the clues were enough for you to find the answers. 

No? Then there is just one option left for you. Scroll down. 

Quordle 125 For May 19, 2022: Answers

The quordle words for May 29, 2022, are

  1. Lorry
  2. Gnash
  3. Swoop
  4. Exist

The answers were pretty difficult today. The internet has shown some freaking reactions from people today. Check people's reactions here

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
