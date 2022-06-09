Quordle 136 HINTS, Major Clues & Answers For June 9, 2022- Indian Word Today!

Quordle 136 today has an Indian word, which has surprised most of the players. The word puzzle game Quordle 136 for June 9, 2022, has surprised the fans and players by asking an Indian word in the game today. This marks that the game is not only gaining popularity in the West but also in the Indian subcontinent. Check the Quordle hints, clues and solutions for the day, June 9, 2022, here.

We would urge the players to solve the words today but if they realise their chances are being wasted, they must go through the clues and hints below.

Quordle 136 For June 9, 2022: Hints

Today's words begin with S, R, P and C The words end with K, H, E and A. Every word today has a vowel in it and one of the words is an Indian word, which may be used more in the Hindi language.

Daily Quordle 136

8️⃣🟥

Quordle 136 For June 9, 2022: Major Clues

The first word stands for any person's legs part, which is from knees to ankles. It also stands for a long, narrow part of a tool connecting the handle to the operational end.

The second word is used in the Hindi language for an Indian king.

The third word is a supernatural being in folklore or in children's stories. The thing also has pointed ears and a pointed hat.

The fourth word means a highly venomous snake which has the title of a King in it. It spreads the skin and its neck into a hood which disturbed.

Quordle 136 Answers For June 9, 2022:

The four words of today are

Shank Rajah Pixie Cobra

The inclusion of an Indian word has caused a stir in the players of today. We hope you had cracked all the words in time. Congratulations to the players who have already guessed the words and won the score for today.

