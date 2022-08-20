Raju Srivastava’s Biography- Early Life, Career, Family, Comedy Shows, Life Highlights, And More...

Raju Srivastava Biography: Known for his exemplary observation and stupendous comic timing, Raju Srivastava has ruled the realm of Indian comedy for decades. His life journey is undoubted a great inspiration to youngsters, fans, and budding comedians.

Read on to know more about the comedy star’s life.

Raju Srivastava- Early Life

Image Source: Jagran

Born in a Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, middle-class family on December 25, 1963, Raju Srivastava is today one of India’s most popular comedians. He is also an actor and politician. His father, Ramesh Chandra Srivastava was a government employee and poet, affectionately known as Balai Kaka.

To the great surprise of many of his fans, Raju Srivastava’s real name is Satya Prakash Srivastava.

However, the comedian was affectionately called by other names too, like Gajodhar Bhaiya and Raju Bhaiya.

Raju Srivastava had always been inclined toward mimicry. The art of mimicry sparked the fire of comedy in his heart and that’s when he started holding the dream of becoming a comedian.

Soon after completing his education in his hometown, Kanpur, the aspiring comedian moved to Mumbai to fulfill his dream of becoming the renowned comedian that he is today.

Name: Raju Srivastava Real Name: Satya Prakash Srivastava Other Names: Raju Bhaiya, Gajodhar Bhaiya Birth Date: December 25, 1963 Age (as of 2022): 58 years Place of Birth: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India Hometown: Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India Religion: Hinduism Zodiac Sign Capricorn Nationality: Indian Father’s Name: Ramesh Chandra Srivastava Father’s Profession: Government employee and poet Mother’s Name: Saraswati Srivastava Mother’s Profession: Homemaker Siblings (if any): Deepu Srivastava (Younger brother)

Raju Srivastava- Early Career

Image Source: Jagran

After moving to Mumbai, Raju Srivastava grabbed some small roles in movies. His first role in Bollywood was in the movie Tezaab, in 1988. The comedian received much applause for his tiny role in the film.

He was also seen doing small roles in many other Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Baazigar, Abhay, Big Brother, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa among others.

Star One’s show titled The Great Indian Laughter Challenge proved to be a major turning point in the comedian's life.

He participated in the show as a contestant in 2005, and that’s when he became a famous name in every Indian household. His “Gajodhar Bhaiya” character received terrific applauses from the viewers, and he came in the second position in the show.

After receiving immense applause from the show, he started participating in many mainstream reality shows like Bigg Boss, Comedy Circus, Raju Hazir Ho, Laugh India Laugh, and Comedy ka Maha Muqabala.

He also tried his hand at the dance reality show, Nach Baliye. There, he and his wife, Shikha, became contestants as a dance couple.

The prolific comedian has also worked with Kapil Sharma on popular shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Both the shows aired on Sony TV.

Raju Srivastava- Political Career

Image Source: Jagran

Raju Srivastava is also actively involved in politics.

The star had already gained much acclaim in the field of comedy when he entered politics.

He joined politics with Samajwadi Party in 2014, when he was elected by the party for the Lok Sabha election for Kanpur. However, Raju wasn’t very satisfied with the support of the party’s local units and thus, he returned the ticket.

The scenario took a turn in favor of Raju Srivastava when in 2014, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Moreover, Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the comedian an integral part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Just after that, Raju Srivastava actively promoted cleanliness through events and music videos. He also promotes cleanliness through TV commercials.

Raju Srivastava- Spouse And Family:

Image Source: Hindi Guardian

Raju was born in a middle-class family in Kanpur. His father’s name is Ramesh Chandra Srivastava. His mother’s name is Saraswati Srivastava. He also has a younger sibling, Deepu Srivastava.

Raju Srivastava got married to Shikha Srivastava on July 1, 1993, in Lucknow. Raju and Shiva have two children; one son Ayushman and a daughter, Antara.

Parents: Ramesh Chandra Srivastava (Father), Saraswati Srivastava (Mother) Siblings: Deepu Srivastava (Brother) Marital Status: Married Spouse’s Name: Shikha Srivastava Children: Aayushmaan Srivastava (Son), Antra Srivastava (Daughter)

Raju Srivastava's Family

Raju Srivastava- Life Highlights And Interesting Stories:

Raju has always been a very good mimicry artist before being a comedian. In an interview, the comedian recalled how his school principal never failed to support his mimicry talent. While many people mocked his mimicry in his childhood days, his school principal supported him throughout.

As a child, Raju Srivastava was also called to mohalla cricket matches several times for his commentary.

In an interview, Raju Srivastava narrated a funny incident where he once proposed to a girl using his mimicry skills. He proposed to her in Shashi Kapoor’s voice and then in Dharmendra and Shatrugan Sinha’s voices, but the girl couldn’t get the point.

Debut Film: Tezaab (1988) Debut TV Show: Dekh Bhai Dekh Net Worth: Rs. 20 crores (approx, as in 2022) Favorite Actor: Amitabh Bachhan Favorite Politician: Narendra Modi Hobbies: Traveling

Raju Srivastava's Interests And Life Highlights

Presently, Raju Srivastava’s health condition is serious. He is under the medical care of AIIMS hospital, Delhi. Fans pray for his speedy recovery.