2023 NBA Draft: Ranking Final Top 20 Prospects Overall
The highly anticipated 2023 NBA Draft is just days away, and the excitement is building up. With the No. 1 pick, it is widely expected that the San Antonio Spurs will call out Victor Wembanyama's name. However, beyond this exceptional talent, the rest of the draft is shrouded in uncertainty. The battle for the No. 2 pick is intense, with Scoot Henderson from the G League Ignite and Brandon Miller from Alabama vying for that spot.
Meanwhile, college standouts like Cam Whitmore from Villanova and Jarace Walker from Houston are aiming to outshine Amen and Ausar Thompson, the twins from Overtime Elite, for picks Nos. 4 and 5. As for the remaining lottery and draft board, it's anyone's guess who will be selected.
2023 NBA Draft Top Prospects
To provide you with a comprehensive overview of each prospect, we present our final big board for the 2023 NBA Draft. For easier understanding, these prospects are organized into 5 tiers for easier understanding and the top 3 Prospects are
Tier 1
|
1
|
Victor Wembanyama
|
Metropolitans 92
|
7'4"
|
Center
Victor Wembanyama, the highly acclaimed 19-year-old player praised by LeBron James as a once-in-a-generation talent, had an impressive season in Paris with Metropolitans 92. Since the San Antonio Spurs secured the top spot in the draft lottery on May 16, Wembanyama has been considered a surefire selection for the team.
He guided his squad to the finals, earning the title of league MVP while displaying exceptional durability by not missing a single game throughout the season. As he looks ahead to his NBA journey, Wembanyama has a remarkable opportunity to become one of the prominent faces of the league when he suits up for the Spurs starting in October.
Tier 2
|
2
|
Scoot Henderson
|
G League Ignite
|
6'2"
|
Point guard
|
G League Ignite
|
3
|
Brandon Miller
|
Alabama
|
6'9"
|
forward
|
Alabama
The debate for the No. 2 pick is still ongoing, with Brandon Miller currently holding an edge, but Scoot Henderson from the G League Ignite made a strong impression during his workout with the Charlotte Hornets and remains in contention. The Thompson twins also have a chance to be selected consecutively at the fourth and fifth spots, rounding out the top five.
Scoot Henderson
Henderson is an exceptional athlete with extraordinary explosiveness. His already at an elite NBA level and should seamlessly transition to the professional league from day one. Despite a season plagued by injuries, including a nasal fracture, concussion, and ankle injury, there's no doubt that Henderson possesses exceptional talent. In any other year, he would be a legitimate contender for the coveted No. 1 overall pick.
Brandon Miller
Miller, with his imposing physical attributes (6'9", 200 pounds, 6'11" wingspan), is a prime example of a modern wing scorer. He excels in various offensive aspects, whether it's coming off screens, playing as a screener, or creating his own shot. Miller's ability to make shots all over the court, combined with his size and length, draws comparisons to Brandon Ingram's natural scoring ability.
2023 NBA Draft Prospects Full List
Here is the full list of 2023 NBA Draft Prospects according to their tiers and Rankings:
|
Tier
|
Position
|
Player
|
Height
|
Team
|
Position
|
1
|
1
|
Victor Wembanyama
|
7'4"
|
Metropolitans 92
|
Center
|
2
|
2
|
Scoot Henderson
|
6'2"
|
G League Ignite
|
Point guard
|
3
|
Brandon Miller
|
6'9"
|
Alabama
|
Forward
|
3
|
4
|
Cam Whitmore
|
6'7"
|
Villanova
|
Forward
|
5
|
Jarace Walker
|
6'7"
|
Houston
|
Forward
|
6
|
Amen Thompson
|
6'7"
|
Overtime Elite
|
Point guard
|
7
|
Ausar Thompson
|
6'7"
|
Overtime Elite
|
Shooting guard
|
4
|
8
|
Anthony Black
|
6'7"
|
Arkansas
|
Guard
|
9
|
Taylor Hendricks
|
6'9"
|
UCF
|
Power forward
|
10
|
Gradey Dick
|
6'6"
|
Kansas
|
Shooting guard
|
11
|
Bilal Coulibaly
|
6'9"
|
Metropolitans 92
|
Power forward
|
12
|
Jalen Hood-Schifino
|
6'5"
|
Indiana
|
Point guard
|
13
|
Dereck Lively II
|
7'0"
|
Duke
|
Center
|
5
|
14
|
Nick Smith Jr.
|
6'5"
|
Arkansas
|
Shooting guard
|
15
|
Cason Wallace
|
6'6"
|
Kentucky
|
Point guard
|
16
|
Jordan Hawkins
|
6'5"
|
UConn
|
Shooting guard
|
17
|
Keyonte George
|
6'5"
|
Bayler
|
Shooting guard
|
18
|
Kobe Bufkin
|
6'4"
|
Michigan
|
Point guard
|
19
|
Jett Howard
|
6'8"
|
Michigan
|
Power forward
|
20
|
Rayan Rupert
|
6'6"
|
NZ Breakers
|
Shooting guard
This is just a projection; things could change between now and the draft. But this is a good starting point for understanding the top prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft.