What is Sankalp Parva celebration by the Government of India?

On the call of Prime Minister Modi, the Ministry of Culture, Government of India will be celebrating 'Sankalp Parva' to plant trees from June 28, 2020, to July 12, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged to plant at least five trees wherever possible to ensure a clean and healthy environment in India.

After PM Modi's call, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel called for successfully organizing 'Sankalp Parv' and has recommended planting five trees, representing the herbal heritage of India. The tress that can be planted are: Bargad, Awla, Pepal, Ashok and Bel, along with several medicinal plants.

The Union Minister has also urged the organizations that they must ensure that each employee must plant a tree of his/her choice. In addition to this, the above-mentioned trees must be planted as per Prime Minister Modi's call. Union Minister further added that the institutions must also ensure that the employee takes care of plant planted by them during the year so that it survives and flourishes.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel has urged everyone under this initiative to plant a tree and share its photo with #SankalpParv or #संकल्पपर्व with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Other Initiatives

1- On the occasion of the World Environment Day, the Government of India implemented Nagar Van Scheme or Urban Forests Scheme with 200 corporations and cities across India in the next 5 years.

2- The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, has intended to establish herbal gardens of various types to popularize the use of commonly available and frequently used medicinal plants among the various stakeholders.

3- The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath has decided to develop an 800 km Herbal belt in Uttar Pradesh to boost herbal and medicinal plants cultivation in the state. The roads will have medicinal and herbal plants on both sides.

4- In Odisha, the administration has made plantation a mandatory precondition for granting licenses such as society registration, license for minor minerals, setting up crusher units, purchase of new vehicles, issuance of solvency certificate, etc.

5- CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act), 2016 was passed by the Indian Parliament to manage the funds collected for compensatory afforestation which till then was managed by Ad hoc Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

6- NAPCC (National Action Plan on Climate Change) was introduced in 2008 and includes 8 missions-- the national solar mission, the national mission for enhanced energy efficiency, national mission on sustainable habitat, national water mission, national mission for sustaining the Himalayan ecosystem, national mission for a green India, national mission for sustainable agriculture, and national mission on strategic knowledge for climate change.

Forest Report of India 2019

As per India State of Forest Report 2019, the green cover in India has increased by 0.65%, but the existing forests are thinning. The Report is prepared by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), India has a forest cover of 21.67% but is far behind its targetted percentage, i.e., 33%.

As per the Environment Performance Index 2020, India ranked 168th out of 180 countries. The researchers are of the view that India faces serious health risks, including poor air index.