Seek and Find: Can you find the non-repeating icon in the picture within 15 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The seek and find activity involves finding a hidden thing or object in an image. It is called "seek and find" as the users need to search for the thing or object in the image within the allotted time.

It is a good way to test and improve your observation skills. The best thing about this activity is that you can attempt it either individually or in groups.

Want to check how good your observation skills are?

Then try out this quick seek-and-find challenge now.

Seek and Find - Find the Non-Repeating Icon Within 15 Seconds

Source: Pixabay

In this seek-and-find challenge, you need to find an icon that does not repeat itself in the padlock sign. The time limit for successfully completing this challenge is 15 seconds.

The best way to complete this challenge is to carefully examine the image and look for a sign that is not repeated twice.

This is a basic-level challenge and someone with good observation skills and situational awareness will be able to spot the non-repeating icon within the allotted time.

Have you spotted the icon?

Look carefully; the icon can be anywhere in the image.

This challenge is a great way to test your observation skills. The relatively shorter time limit makes it all the more challenging.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The icon is not on the left side of the image.

And..

The time limit is exhausted.

How many of you were able the find the non-repeating icon?

Find the Non-Repeating Icon in 15 Seconds - Solution

We believe that some of our users have already spotted the non-repeating icon.

Some users may still be looking for the icon.

Would you like to know where the icon is located?

Check out the solution below.

The icon can be located below the sign of the trash can. It is highlighted with a circle for easy identification.

