Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you find the odd emoji in 6 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle is based on the premise of finding a hidden item in a picture within a time limit.

These puzzles are great stress relievers and also a way to unwind after a long day, as they require focus and concentration while providing a sense of accomplishment once the hidden item is found.

They are very popular among children and adults alike and are often used as a fun way to improve cognitive skills such as attention to detail and visual perception.

How attentive you are?

Let’s find out.

Seek and Find Puzzle: The sailor has lost his sword. Can you find it in 7 seconds?

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a series of cat-faced emojis. There is a single emoji that is different from the others and you have 6 seconds to find out the odd emoji.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the odd emoji within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas and see if you can spot the odd emoji quickly.

Did you find the Odd Emoji in 6 Seconds?

There is an odd cat-faced emoji in the picture which you need to spot within 6 seconds.

Have you spotted the odd emoji?

No?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

The odd emoji is not on the right side of the image.

Did you spot the odd emoji now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the odd emoji in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the odd emoji by now.

Those still searching can check out the solution provided below.

Find the Odd Emoji in 6 Seconds - Solution

The odd cat-faced emoji can is seen on the left side of the image, it is present on the third column, third from the bottom. It is odd as it is missing the nose.

