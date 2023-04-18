Seek and Find Puzzle: Can you spot the odd couple in 5 seconds?

Seek and Find Puzzle: The “seek and find” puzzle challenges users to find a hidden item within a picture within a time limit.

These puzzles act as great stress relievers that help in unwinding after a long day,

Solving these puzzles requires focus and concentration, and it provides a sense of accomplishment once the hidden item is found.

They are very popular among children and adults alike and are often used as a fun way to improve cognitive skills such as attention to detail and visual perception.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then find the odd couple in the picture given below in 5 seconds.

Seek and Find - Find the Odd Couple in 5 Seconds

The image shared above depicts 36 couples sharing a beautiful moment together. There is one couple that is different from the others, and you have 5 seconds to find out where the odd couple is.

Individuals with sharp observation skills will be able to spot the odd couple within the time limit.

Look carefully at the image, scan all the areas, and see if you can spot the odd couple quickly.

Did you find the Odd Couple in 5 Seconds?

To find the odd couple in the picture, you are allotted 5 seconds.

Have you spotted the odd couple?

No?

Practising such activities can boost your confidence as well as your mental health.

Did you spot the odd couple now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you spotted the odd couple in the image successfully?

We believe most of you might have spotted the odd couple by now.

Those still searching can check out the solution provided below.

Find the Odd Couple in 5 Seconds - Solution

The odd couple can be seen in the second row on the left side of the image. They are different from other couples because, while all other couples are kissing their partners on lips, the odd couple can be seen kissing their partner on forehead.

