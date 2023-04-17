Optical Illusion: Only highly intelligent people can spot 3 among a series of 8’s in 6 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Images that trick your brain and challenge your ability to perceive things are known as "optical illusions." Cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions are the three types of optical illusions.

The unique ability of optical illusions to grasp and retain a user's attention for a while makes them fascinating.

These types of challenges can help prevent cognitive decline in adults by improving the brain's ability to perceive and interpret visual information accurately.

With regular practise, one can quickly master the ability to solve optical illusion challenges.

Do you want to test your observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion - Find 3 among 8’s in 6 Seconds

The image shows a series of the number 8.

As the title suggests, there is an odd number in the image, and you need to find the odd number in 6 seconds.

These optical illusion challenges are an exciting way to put your observation and intelligence to the test.

They are also a fun and engaging way to pass the time while improving your cognitive abilities.

Did You Find the Number 3 in 6 Seconds?

The task of finding an odd number in 6 seconds is a tough one.

Only those with exceptional observation skills will be able to locate the odd number within the time limit.

Patience and attention to detail are essential to successfully finding the odd number.

Did you find the odd number in this picture?

Hurry; the clock is ticking.

You’ll soon run out of time.

Keep looking.

Any luck yet?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the odd number?

We believe most of our sharp-eyed users have already found the odd number.

Congratulations!

You have excellent observation skills.

Curious to know where the odd number is?

Check out the answer below.

Find Number 3 in 6 Seconds - Solution

The odd number is 3 which can be spotted on the right side of the image, it is marked with a red circle to make it easy to identify.

