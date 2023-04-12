Optical Illusion: Can you spot two odd dice in the picture in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions can be created through various techniques such as perspective, colour, and contrast, and they often challenge our perception of reality.

They are not only fascinating but also provide insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Optical illusions can also enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate the brain to think creatively.

Want to check how good your observation skills are?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can find a grasshopper in the leaves in 5 seconds

Optical Illusion - Find Two Odd Dice in 7 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shows a lot of multi-coloured dice spread across the turf.

As the title suggests, there are two odd dice in the image, and you need to find them in 7 seconds.

These kinds of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

They are also a fun and engaging way to pass the time and improve your cognitive abilities.

Optical Illusion Challenge: You have the sharpest eyes if you can spot the odd pattern in the picture in 7 seconds

Did You Find Two Odd Dice in 7 Seconds?

The task of finding two odd dice in 7 seconds is a tricky one.

Only those with exceptional observation skills will be able to locate the two odd dice within the time limit.

Patience and attention to detail are essential to successfully finding the two odd dice.

Did you find the two odd dice in this picture?

Hurry; the clock is ticking.

Keep looking, and you might find it soon.

Any luck yet?

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the two odd dice?

We believe most of our sharp-eyed users have already found the two odd dice in the image.

Congratulations!

You have excellent observation skills and can do well in professions that require these skills.

Those who are still looking can find the answer below.

Find Odd Dice in 7 Seconds - Solution

The two odd dice can be spotted on the right and left side of the image respectively, one is green in colour and the other one is white.

They are odd as all other dices have the one dot facing up while the two dice in question have two dots facing up.

Must Try:

Spot the Difference: Can you spot 10 differences between the two pictures in 30 seconds?