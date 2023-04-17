Optical Illusion: Only geniuses can find the hidden toothbrush in the image within 7 seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the Latin verb illudere, which means to mock or trick. Optical illusions play tricks on the human mind and are a great way to test your level of intelligence.

It is not only an excellent way to flaunt your observation skills among friends and family, but also a great source of entertainment for everyone.

Besides helping scientists in their research, optical illusions also help in releasing stress from our daily lives temporarily and provide healthy exercise for the brain.

Regular practise of optical illusions can help improve attention and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you want to test how attentive you are?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find Toothbrush in 7 Seconds

The image shared above shows a ship scene in which a group of people can be seen on a ship on the sea.

A toothbrush is cleverly hidden in the picture, and you have 7 seconds to find the toothbrush to complete the challenge successfully.

Optical illusion challenges such as these can help improve cognitive abilities such as attention to detail, problem-solving, and critical thinking.

Practising such activities can result in improved memory retention and an increase in overall mental agility, making it a great way to maintain brain health and prevent cognitive decline.

Did you Find the Toothbrush in 7 Seconds?

The task of finding a toothbrush in the picture is a good way to test how attentive you are.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can locate the toothbrush within the time limit.

The toothbrush manages to expertly blend in with the surroundings, making it difficult to detect it at first glance, thereby making the task challenging for even the most experienced observers.

Attention to detail is required to find the toothbrush in the picture.

The toothbrush can be hidden anywhere in the picture, and you may spot it easily if you pay close attention.

Have you spotted the toothbrush?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

The time limit is over.

How many of you found a toothbrush in the picture?

We believe some of the most attentive individuals have already spotted the toothbrush with their excellent observation skills.

Congratulations!

Those who are still looking for a toothbrush can check out the answer below.

Find Toothbrush in 7 Seconds - Solution

The toothbrush can be spotted on the left side of the image, it is expertly hidden in the borders of the ship located next to the guy with dark brown shorts.

Take a look here.

