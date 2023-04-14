Optical Illusion: Only the most attentive individuals can spot a mobile phone in 11 seconds

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. They are highly effective in enhancing cognitive abilities and stimulating the brain to think creatively.

Practising optical illusion challenges regularly is a good way to enhance your problem-solving skills.

These challenges prevent cognitive decline in adults by improving the brain's ability to perceive and interpret visual information accurately.

Want to test how attentive you are?

Then attempt this quick challenge now.

Optical Illusion - Find Mobile Phone in 11 Seconds

Source: So Pure Air

The image shared above shows an office scene where office accessories are scattered. The task for you is to spot a mobile phone hidden in the office accessories in 11 seconds.

These kinds of optical illusion challenges are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence.

They are also a fun and engaging way to pass the time and improve your problem-solving skills.

Did You Find the Mobile Phone in 11 Seconds?

Finding a mobile phone in the picture will be a good test of how detail-oriented you are.

Individuals having exceptional observation skills will be able to spot the mobile phone within the time limit.

It will be difficult to spot the mobile phone at first glance, as it has expertly blended in with the surroundings.

A high level of attentiveness is required to find the mobile phone in the picture successfully.

Have you spotted the mobile phone?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Any luck yet?

Keep looking, you might spot it soon.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you found a mobile phone in the picture?

We believe some of the sharpest pairs of eyes have already spotted the mobile phone.

Congratulations to all of them.

Those who are still looking can check the answer below.

Find a Mobile Phone in 11 Seconds - Solution

The mobile phone can be spotted on the left side of the image, it is below one clock and adjacent to a diary and paper clip.

