Seek and Find Puzzle: Find hidden bone in the picture in 7 seconds!

Seek and find puzzles test the reader's ability to solve the problem by finding the correct answer for the puzzle presented to them.

Solving seek and find puzzles requires great co-ordination between the eyes and the brain and high attention to detail.

As it engages the eyes and the brain, it is considered a great exercise for improving observation skills and brain health, thereby providing protection against cognitive decline in old age.

Do you want to improve your observation skills?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find Hidden Bone in 7 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, you can see a old lady surrounded with her pet cats

All are enjoying their time.

The challenge for the readers is to find a hidden bone located somewhere in the picture and you have 7 seconds to spot it.

Individuals with high attention to detail will be able to find the bone quickly.

Your time starts now.

Focus your eyes on the image, and see if you can spot the bone quickly.

This is a good test of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the bone?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image carefully.

The bone might be right in front of you.

And…

Time’s up.

By now, most of you might have spotted the hidden bone with your sharp eyes.

If you are unable to spot the bone within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Find the Bone in 7 Seconds: Solution

The bone can be spotted on the left side of the image under the table. It is marked with a red circle for identification.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

