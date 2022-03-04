Shane Warne Biography: Age, Death, Early Life, Family, Education, Cricket Career, Records, Performances, Net Worth, and More

Shane Warne Biography: Australia cricket legend and one of cricket's all-time greats has died of a suspected heart attack on Friday (4 March 2022) at the age of 52. He was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century, claimed 708 Test wickets in a 15-year career for Australia, and in 1999, was also a World Cup winner.

As per a statement given by Warne's management to Fox News, he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack. The statement read, "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived."

Without a doubt, Shane Warne was a true icon of world cricket. He was a man who almost single-handedly revived the art of legspin in the early 1990s. He brought a new glamour and attacking intent to legspin along with his bottle-blond hair allied to a keen tactical brain that he used to outfox a host of unwitting opponents in his pomp. Take a look at Shane Warne's family, early life, cricket career, records, performances, etc.

One of the greatest of all-time.



A legend. A genius.



You changed Cricket.



RIP Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YX91zmssoT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2022

Shocked to know about the passing away of great Australian cricketer Shane Warne. My heart goes out to his friends, family and fans across the world.



RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/3LcIQWUOF7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne: Key Facts

Full Name Shane Keith Warne Nickname Warne Born 13 September 1969 Place of Birth Ferntree Gully, Victoria, Australia Died 4 March 2022 (aged 52) Place of Death Thailand Parents Father: Keith Warne Mother: Bridgette Wife Simone Callahan (1995-2005) Children Jackson Warne, Brooke Warne, and Summer Warne Batting Right-handed Bowling Right-arm leg break Role Bowler Net Worth Estimated $50 million (According to Celebrity Net Worth)

Shane Warne Biography: Early Life, Family, Marriage, Children, Education

He was born on 13 September 1969 to German-born Bridgette and Keith Warne in Ferntree Gully, Victoria, Australia. He went to Hampton High School from Grades 7-9 and then, after this, was offered a sports scholarship to attend Mentone Grammar. The final three years of school were spent at Mentone. In 1983-84, his first representative honour he represented the University of Melbourne Cricket Club in the then Victorian Cricket Association under-16 Dowling Shield competition. That time, he bowled a mixture of leg-spin and off-spin. He was a lower-order batsman.

His relaxed manner, bleached hair, stud earring, and fondness for surfing made him a folk hero among young cricket fans across the world. He joined the following season, St. Kilda Cricket Club near his home suburb of Black Rock. In 1987, during the cricket off-season, he played five games of Australian rules football for the St Kilda Football Club's under-19 team. He was delisted in the 1988 Victorian Football League season by St Kilda, and he started focussing solely on cricket. In 1990, he was chosen to train at the Australian Cricket Academy in Adelaide.

As a professional player, he joined the Accrington Cricket Club of the Lancashire League for the 1991 season. It was a good season for him as a bowler. He took 73 wickets at 15.4 runs each but scored only 329 runs at an average of 15.

On 15 February 1991, Shane Warne made his first-class cricket debut and took 0/61 and 1/41 for Victoria against Western Australia at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. Then he was selected for Australia's B team. He toured Zimbabwe with them in September 1991.

The second tour match was at Harare Sports Club. Shane Warne recorded his first-class haul of five wickets or more in an innings when he took 7/49 in the second innings. Therefore, Australia's B team won by nine wickets.

After returning to Australia, he took 3/14 and 4/42 for Australia A against a touring West Indian side in December 1991. Warne was brought into the team for the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground a week later because the incumbent spinner, Peter Taylor had taken only one wicket in the first two Tests.

He married Simone Callahan, and the couple had three children. The couple divorced in 2005.

