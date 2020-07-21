Shaurya Chakra: History, Eligibility, Design and Recipients

Shaurya Chakra is an Indian military decoration awarded for gallantry, otherwise than in the face of the enemy.

Gallantry Awards have been instituted by the Government of India to honour the act of courage and self-sacrifice of the officers/personnel of the Armed Forces and in addition to other lawfully constituted forces and civilians. These gallantry awards are announced twice in a year that is first on the occasion of the Republic Day and on the occasion of the Independence Day.

Before going into the detail about Shaurya Chakra, let us have a glimpse of other gallantry awards.

War Time Gallantry Awards:

- Param Vir Chakra (PVC)

- Maha Vir Chakra (MVC)

- Vir Chakra

Peace Time Gallantry Awards:

- Ashok Chakra

- Kirti Chakra

- Shaurya Chakra

Therefore, Shaurya Chakra is third in order of precedence of peacetime gallantry awards and comes after the Ashoka Chakra and the Kirti Chakra. It precedes the Sena Medal.

Shaurya Chakra: History

On 4 January, 1952, it was established as the Ashoka Chakra, Class III by the Government of India, with effect from 15 August, 1947. On 27 January, 1967, the decoration was renamed as 'Shaurya Chakra' awarded for gallantry, otherwise than in the face of the enemy.

Kirti Chakra: History, Eligibility, Design and Recipients

Shaurya Chakra: Eligibility

The following categories of personnel shall be eligible for the Shaurya Chakra:

1. Officers, men and women of all ranks of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, of any of the Reserve Forces, of the Territorial Army, Militia, and of any other lawfully constituted forces.

2. The members of the Nursing Services of the Armed Forces.

3. Civilian citizens of either sex in all walks of life and members of Police Forces including Central Para-Military Forces and Railway Protection Force.

Shaurya Chakra is awarded for gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy and the decoration may be awarded posthumously.

Shaurya Chakra: Design

Shaurya Chakra award constitutes Medal, Ribbon, and Bar. The details are given below:

1. Medal: It is circular in shape and made up of bronze. It is one and three-eighths inches in diameter.

2. Obverse: On the obverse of the medal, a replica of the Ashoka Chakra is embossed in the centre and is surrounded by a lotus wreath.

3. Reverse: On the reverse of the medal, the words "SHAURYA CHAKRA" shall be embossed both in Hindi and English and the two versions are separated by two lotus flowers.

4. Ribbon: A Green colour ribbon divided into four equal parts by three vertical lines.

5. Bar: If any recipient of Shaurya Chakra again performs such an act of gallantry and so it makes him or her eligible to receive the Chakra, such further act of gallantry will be recorded by a Bar which is to be attached to the riband by which the Chakra is suspended. A replica of the CHakra in miniature for every such Bar shall be added to the riband when worn alone.



Shaurya Chakra: Recipients

1. MAJ PS GAHOON

2. 2/LT M THULASIRAM

3. SUB KARTAR SINGH, MC

4. JEM SAMANDAR SINGH

5. L/NK MILKHA SINGH

6. L/NK BISHAN SINGH

7. SEP SHANKAR DASS

8. LT-COL R.A SHEBBEARE

9. MAJ S.L MENEZES

10. MAJ A.T. STEPHENSON

11. SUB MAJ DHAN SINGH

12. HAV NARANJAN SINGH

13. L/DFR SULTAN SINGH

14. RFMN BAKHTAWAR SINGH BHANDARI

15. SEP HARCHAND SINGH

16. SEP RICHHPAL SINGH

17. SEP RAM SINGH

18. LAXMAN, TOPASS

19. RFMN TIL BAHADUR GURUNG

20. BABOO LAL

21. SUB TEK BAHADUR SAHI

22. SEP THAKUR SINGH

23. LALITA MUKAND

24. TUKARAM GOVIND CHOUGULE

25. ANANT SHRIDHAR KARNIK

26. JAGDISH CHANDRA PATHAK

27. MOHAN SHANTARAM PATKAR

28. J J PIMENTA

29. JEM KULBIR THAPA

30. HAV S S BHANDARI

31. RFN GANESH BAHADUR TAMANG

32. MUTHU KRISHNAN, PO

33. AKSHYA KUMAR SINGH

34. MUTHU KRISHNA, PO

35. SCOUT CHATRA RAM

36. SCOUT TARA CHAND

37. SCOUT SAUDAGAR SINGH

38. CAPT GURBACHAN SINGH GREWAL

39. SUB KHEM CHAND

40. SUB MEGH SINGH

41. JEM RABE GURUNG, MC

42. HAV TEK BAHADUR GURUNG

43. L/HAV BALWANT SINGH

44. NK RAGHUNATH DANGE

45. SEP HANS RAJ

46. SEP NARBIR SINGH

47. SEP SHANKAR HEMBROM

48. WING COMMANDER BRIAN JOSEPH CANNEL

49. HAV MURLI RAM

50. SEP JANAK SINGH

51. SUB MOHAR SINGH

52. JEM MOHINDER SINGH

53. JEM TEK BAHADUR GURUNG

54. NK SUGRIV SINGH

55. NK PADAM SINGH GURUNG

56. SEP MEWA SINGH

57. SEP RANJIT SINGH

58. L/NK GANGA PRASAD THAPA

59. RFN PURNA BAHADUR RANA

60. RFN JOGESHWAR KUWAR and more..

Monetary Allowance for the Gallantry Award Winners of India