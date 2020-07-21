Kirti Chakra: History, Eligibility, Design and Recipients
Kirti Chakra is an Indian military decoration awarded for bravery, self-sacrifice away from the field of battle. Kirti Chakra may be awarded to civilians as well, in addition to the military personnel. Kirti Chakra is the second-highest peacetime decoration of India and is equivalent to Maha Vir Chakra. Ashok Chakra is the highest peacetime decoration of India and Shaurya Chakra is the third highest peacetime decoration of India.
Kirti Chakra: History
On January 4, 1952, Kirti Chakra was established as the 'Ashoka Chakra, Class II' by the then President of India, w.e.f. from August 15, 1947. On January 27, 1967, the decoration was renamed as 'Kirti Chakra'.
Kirti Chakra: Eligibility
1- Officers, men and women of all ranks of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, of any of the Reserve Forces, of the Territorial Army, Militia and of any other lawfully constituted Armed Forces.
2- The members of the Nursing Services of the Armed Forces.
3- Civilian citizens of either sex in all walks of life and members of Police Forces including Central Para-Military Forces and Railway Protection Force.
Kirti Chakra is awarded for conspicuous gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy and may be awarded posthumously.
Kirti Chakra: Design
Kirti Chakra constitutes of a medal, ribbon and bar. Below is the detailed description of the medal:
1- Medal: The medal of the Kirti Chakra is circular in shape, one and three-eight inches in diameter. The medal is made up of standard silver.
2- Obverse: On the obverse of the medal, Ashoka Chakra is carved in the centre and is surrounded by a lotus wreath.
3- Reverse: On the reverse of the medal, 'KIRTI CHAKRA' is carved out both in Hindi and English separated by two lotus flowers.
4- Ribbon: The Kirti Chakra consists of a 30 mm dark green colour ribbon with two 2 mm saffron stripes. Dark green 8.5 mm, saffron 2 mm, dark green 9 mm, saffron 2 mm, dark green 8.5 mm.
5- Bar: A bar is attached to the ribbon by which the Kirti Chakra is suspended.
Kirti Chakra: Recipients
1- Captain Jogindra Singh Gharaya
2- Havildar Amar Singh
3- Naik Hardial Singh (Posthumously)
4- Sepoy Sewa Singh
5- Major Gurucharan Singh
6- Sowar Prithi Singh
7- Shri B.B.L. Datta
8- Dev Raj Singh
9- Sepoy Daryao
10- Sergeant Ram Chandra Dua
11- Flight Sergeant O. Sundaressiya
12- Flight Lt. Ulrich Anthony D'cruz
13- Sergeant Dev Raj Singh
14- Flight Lt. Raizada Harbans Chawdhry
15- Major General Shankarrao Pandurung Patil Thorat
16- Gloria Berry (Posthumously)
17- Havildar A Somiah
18- Captain Mehta Singh (Posthumously)
19- Jemadar Sham Bahadur Singh (Posthumously)
20- Jemadar Sheo Pujan Singh
21- Sepoy Babu Lal (Posthumously)
22- Naik Mukhtiar Singh
23- Manasser Johannes
24- Subedar Nasib Singh
25- Jemadar Kulwant Singh (Posthumously)
26- Major Denzil Herbert D'Cruz
27- Major Inder Singh Rawat
28- Major Amar Sen
29- Sepoy Parmal Singh (Posthumously)
30- Sepoy Mohindar Singh
31- Wing Commander Edul Jahangir Dhatigara
32- Squadron Leader Nedyam Bhaskar Menon
33- Lt. Col. Jaswant Singh
34- Subedar Sohan Singh (Posthumously)
35- Naik Karnail Singh (Posthumously)
36- Lance Naik Pandit Mane
37- Lance Naik Ran Bahadur Gurung
38- Sepoy Ram Deva (Posthumously)
39- Sepoy Suraj Singh
40- Rifleman Jailal Adhikari
41- Rifleman Taraparsad Gurung
42- Rifleman Dhansing Pun
43- A/Major Dalchand Singh Pratap
44- Rifleman Jaman Singh Gusain
45- Rifleman Bhimbahadur Khattri
46- Craftsman Jaikaran
47- Captain Harbans Singh
48- Rifleman Jut Bahadur Thapa (Posthumously)
49- Makhimong
50- Ayomo Lotha
51- Squadron Leader Reginald Azariah Rufus
52- Captain Gramam Kasturirangam Krishna Iyengar
53- Naik Lal Singh
54- Rifleman Madho Singh Negi (Posthumously)
55- 2/Lt. Raj Mohan Sharma
56- Subedar Sat Lal Pun
57- Lt. Col. Jamshed Bhurjorji Dorabji
58- Sampuran Singh
59- Pfudilhu Angami
60- Major Parayil Bhaskaran
61- Sepoy Chuhar Singh
62- Rifleman Hans Raj (Posthumously)
63- Percival Douglas Carroll (Posthumously)
64- Imti Mayang
65- Squadron Leader Ayappan Sudhakaran (Posthumously)
66- Noel Kelman, SR CD Gunner
67- Bechan Singh, ORD S/M (Posthumously)
68- VPS Tomar, ORD S/M (Posthumously)
69- Flight Lt. Raj Kumar Mehta (Posthumously)
70- Flight Lt. Balkrishan Desoares
71- Flying Officer Vaidyanathan Ganesan (Posthumously)
72- Flight Lt. Madhusudan Ray (Posthumously)
73- Flight Lt. Karan Sher Singh Kalsia (Posthumously)
74- Flight Lt. Jagannath Vijyaraghavan (Posthumously)
75- V.P.S. Tomar, ORD S/M (Posthumously)
76- Rifleman Bir Singh Negi
77- Naik Ranjit Singh (Posthumously)
78- Allika Venkata Rao
79- 2/Lt. Perminder Singh (Posthumously)
80- Razo Sopu Angami
81- Sureshwar Datta (Posthumously)
82- Medandra Krishna Kumar (Posthumously)
83- Haran Chandra Misra (Posthumously)
84- Abdul Razak Ali (Posthumously)
85- Alan Fredrick Richtor
86- Samiran Kumar Roy (Posthumously)
87- Naik Karna Bahadur Rai (Posthumously)
88- L/NK Karna Bahadur Gurung
89- Major Dwarka Nath Kanwarpal
90- Angami
91- Patric Edward Crizzle
92- Zhevishe Sema
93- Partapa
94- Kripal Singh Dhingra
95- Jia Lal Gupta
96- Arun Khanna
97- Preet Pal Singh
98- Satish Sood
99- Tilak Raj Khanna
100- Squadron Leader Vishwanath Balkrishna Sawardekar
101- Corporal Sukumar Ghosh
102- Bishal Singh
103- Captain Allah Noor Kathat
104- Subedar Chalhnuna Lushai
105- Captain Sreeram Raju Kosuri
106- L/Naik Jitendra Biswas
107- Sepoy Gorakh Nath Singh
108- Pioneer Mool Singh
109- Ram Bharose
110- Ram Nath
111- Ajab Singh
112- Babu Singh
113- Kashiram Singh
114- Mahadeo Singh
115- Vishwanath Singh
116- Captain Dinesh Prasad Mathur
117- Subedar Dhian Singh
118- Naik Tek Bahadur Chhetri
It is interesting to note that Col. N.J. Nair was the recipient of both Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra. He is the most decorated soldier of the Indian Army.