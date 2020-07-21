Kirti Chakra: History, Eligibility, Design and Recipients

Kirti Chakra is an Indian military decoration awarded for bravery, self-sacrifice away from the field of battle. Kirti Chakra may be awarded to civilians as well, in addition to the military personnel. Kirti Chakra is the second-highest peacetime decoration of India and is equivalent to Maha Vir Chakra. Ashok Chakra is the highest peacetime decoration of India and Shaurya Chakra is the third highest peacetime decoration of India.

Kirti Chakra: History

On January 4, 1952, Kirti Chakra was established as the 'Ashoka Chakra, Class II' by the then President of India, w.e.f. from August 15, 1947. On January 27, 1967, the decoration was renamed as 'Kirti Chakra'.

Kirti Chakra: Eligibility

1- Officers, men and women of all ranks of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, of any of the Reserve Forces, of the Territorial Army, Militia and of any other lawfully constituted Armed Forces.

2- The members of the Nursing Services of the Armed Forces.

3- Civilian citizens of either sex in all walks of life and members of Police Forces including Central Para-Military Forces and Railway Protection Force.

Kirti Chakra is awarded for conspicuous gallantry otherwise than in the face of the enemy and may be awarded posthumously.

Kirti Chakra: Design

Kirti Chakra constitutes of a medal, ribbon and bar. Below is the detailed description of the medal:

1- Medal: The medal of the Kirti Chakra is circular in shape, one and three-eight inches in diameter. The medal is made up of standard silver.

2- Obverse: On the obverse of the medal, Ashoka Chakra is carved in the centre and is surrounded by a lotus wreath.

3- Reverse: On the reverse of the medal, 'KIRTI CHAKRA' is carved out both in Hindi and English separated by two lotus flowers.

4- Ribbon: The Kirti Chakra consists of a 30 mm dark green colour ribbon with two 2 mm saffron stripes. Dark green 8.5 mm, saffron 2 mm, dark green 9 mm, saffron 2 mm, dark green 8.5 mm.

5- Bar: A bar is attached to the ribbon by which the Kirti Chakra is suspended.

Kirti Chakra: Recipients

1- Captain Jogindra Singh Gharaya

2- Havildar Amar Singh

3- Naik Hardial Singh (Posthumously)

4- Sepoy Sewa Singh

5- Major Gurucharan Singh

6- Sowar Prithi Singh

7- Shri B.B.L. Datta

8- Dev Raj Singh

9- Sepoy Daryao

10- Sergeant Ram Chandra Dua

11- Flight Sergeant O. Sundaressiya

12- Flight Lt. Ulrich Anthony D'cruz

13- Sergeant Dev Raj Singh

14- Flight Lt. Raizada Harbans Chawdhry

15- Major General Shankarrao Pandurung Patil Thorat

16- Gloria Berry (Posthumously)

17- Havildar A Somiah

18- Captain Mehta Singh (Posthumously)

19- Jemadar Sham Bahadur Singh (Posthumously)

20- Jemadar Sheo Pujan Singh

21- Sepoy Babu Lal (Posthumously)

22- Naik Mukhtiar Singh

23- Manasser Johannes

24- Subedar Nasib Singh

25- Jemadar Kulwant Singh (Posthumously)

26- Major Denzil Herbert D'Cruz

27- Major Inder Singh Rawat

28- Major Amar Sen

29- Sepoy Parmal Singh (Posthumously)

30- Sepoy Mohindar Singh

31- Wing Commander Edul Jahangir Dhatigara

32- Squadron Leader Nedyam Bhaskar Menon

33- Lt. Col. Jaswant Singh

34- Subedar Sohan Singh (Posthumously)

35- Naik Karnail Singh (Posthumously)

36- Lance Naik Pandit Mane

37- Lance Naik Ran Bahadur Gurung

38- Sepoy Ram Deva (Posthumously)

39- Sepoy Suraj Singh

40- Rifleman Jailal Adhikari

41- Rifleman Taraparsad Gurung

42- Rifleman Dhansing Pun

43- A/Major Dalchand Singh Pratap

44- Rifleman Jaman Singh Gusain

45- Rifleman Bhimbahadur Khattri

46- Craftsman Jaikaran

47- Captain Harbans Singh

48- Rifleman Jut Bahadur Thapa (Posthumously)

49- Makhimong

50- Ayomo Lotha

51- Squadron Leader Reginald Azariah Rufus

52- Captain Gramam Kasturirangam Krishna Iyengar

53- Naik Lal Singh

54- Rifleman Madho Singh Negi (Posthumously)

55- 2/Lt. Raj Mohan Sharma

56- Subedar Sat Lal Pun

57- Lt. Col. Jamshed Bhurjorji Dorabji

58- Sampuran Singh

59- Pfudilhu Angami

60- Major Parayil Bhaskaran

61- Sepoy Chuhar Singh

62- Rifleman Hans Raj (Posthumously)

63- Percival Douglas Carroll (Posthumously)

64- Imti Mayang

65- Squadron Leader Ayappan Sudhakaran (Posthumously)

66- Noel Kelman, SR CD Gunner

67- Bechan Singh, ORD S/M (Posthumously)

68- VPS Tomar, ORD S/M (Posthumously)

69- Flight Lt. Raj Kumar Mehta (Posthumously)

70- Flight Lt. Balkrishan Desoares

71- Flying Officer Vaidyanathan Ganesan (Posthumously)

72- Flight Lt. Madhusudan Ray (Posthumously)



73- Flight Lt. Karan Sher Singh Kalsia (Posthumously)

74- Flight Lt. Jagannath Vijyaraghavan (Posthumously)

75- V.P.S. Tomar, ORD S/M (Posthumously)

76- Rifleman Bir Singh Negi

77- Naik Ranjit Singh (Posthumously)

78- Allika Venkata Rao

79- 2/Lt. Perminder Singh (Posthumously)

80- Razo Sopu Angami

81- Sureshwar Datta (Posthumously)

82- Medandra Krishna Kumar (Posthumously)

83- Haran Chandra Misra (Posthumously)

84- Abdul Razak Ali (Posthumously)

85- Alan Fredrick Richtor

86- Samiran Kumar Roy (Posthumously)

87- Naik Karna Bahadur Rai (Posthumously)

88- L/NK Karna Bahadur Gurung

89- Major Dwarka Nath Kanwarpal

90- Angami

91- Patric Edward Crizzle

92- Zhevishe Sema

93- Partapa

94- Kripal Singh Dhingra

95- Jia Lal Gupta

96- Arun Khanna

97- Preet Pal Singh

98- Satish Sood

99- Tilak Raj Khanna

100- Squadron Leader Vishwanath Balkrishna Sawardekar

101- Corporal Sukumar Ghosh

102- Bishal Singh

103- Captain Allah Noor Kathat

104- Subedar Chalhnuna Lushai

105- Captain Sreeram Raju Kosuri

106- L/Naik Jitendra Biswas

107- Sepoy Gorakh Nath Singh

108- Pioneer Mool Singh

109- Ram Bharose

110- Ram Nath

111- Ajab Singh

112- Babu Singh

113- Kashiram Singh

114- Mahadeo Singh

115- Vishwanath Singh

116- Captain Dinesh Prasad Mathur

117- Subedar Dhian Singh

118- Naik Tek Bahadur Chhetri

It is interesting to note that Col. N.J. Nair was the recipient of both Ashok Chakra and Kirti Chakra. He is the most decorated soldier of the Indian Army.

