Siddaramaiah Biography: Early Life, Background, Education, Family, Political Career, Awards and More
Siddaramaiah biography: The Indian National Congress (INC) finally found some election success recently after swooping Karnataka from BJP. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this is a huge victory for the INC, and the party is making sure to keep its ship united, unlike the last time when despite forming a coalition government, they were forced to resign due to internal conflict.
For the new Chief Minister, INC has decided to go with Siddaramaiah, who completed a full term as the 22nd CM of Karnataka from 2013 to 2018. INC’s D.K. Shivakumar, who played a critical role in forming the previous coalition government between INC and JD(S) will be the Deputy CM. Dive in to read the full biography of Siddaramaiah and learn about his early life, background, education, family, political career and more.
Who is Siddaramaiah? Early Life and Background
- Siddaramaiah was born on August 3, 1947, in a remote village, Siddaramanahundi in the Mysore district of Karnataka.
- He belongs to a farming family, and his parents were Siddarame Gowda and Boramma.
- He did no formal schooling until the age of ten but graduated with a Bachelor of Science and LL.B degrees from Mysore University.
- Siddaramaiah is the second of five siblings and belongs to the Kuruba Gowda community.
Siddaramaiah Political Career
- Siddaramaiah became famous for his eloquence and brilliant oratory skills during his college days.
- He was working as a junior under a lawyer in Mysore when he was spotted by a lawyer Nanjuda Swamy, who urged him to contest elections to the Mysore taluka. Siddaramaiah obliged and was successful.
- Later, he contested from Chamundeshwari constituency on Bharatiya Lok Dal’s ticket and entered the 7th Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1983.
- Siddaramaiah, who came from a humble background surprised everyone with his victory and became a sensation in the Mysore region of Karnataka.
- He joined the Janata Party and became the first president of the Kannada Surveillance Committee, which was set up to supervise the implementation of Kannada as an official language.
- Siddaramaiah was reelected in 1985 and took charge of the Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.
- His political career went for a ride in the 1990s, and he often bounced from party to party while handling multiple election defeats.
- He headed the finance ministry in the Janata Dal government, served as the Secretary General of the party, and was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister in 1996.
- Siddaramaiah joined the Janata Dal (Secular) with HD Deve Gowda but lost in the 1999 state elections. However, he was again appointed the Deputy Chief Minister under the INC and JD(S) coalition government in 2004.
- After differences with Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah was expelled from JD(S) and joined the Indian National Congress.
- He contested elections from Varuna Constituency in 2013 and became the CM. He served a full term from 2013 to 2018.