Siddaramaiah Biography: Early Life, Background, Education, Family, Political Career, Awards and More

Siddaramaiah biography: The Indian National Congress (INC) finally found some election success recently after swooping Karnataka from BJP. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, this is a huge victory for the INC, and the party is making sure to keep its ship united, unlike the last time when despite forming a coalition government, they were forced to resign due to internal conflict.

For the new Chief Minister, INC has decided to go with Siddaramaiah, who completed a full term as the 22nd CM of Karnataka from 2013 to 2018. INC’s D.K. Shivakumar, who played a critical role in forming the previous coalition government between INC and JD(S) will be the Deputy CM. Dive in to read the full biography of Siddaramaiah and learn about his early life, background, education, family, political career and more.

Who is Siddaramaiah? Early Life and Background

Siddaramaiah was born on August 3, 1947, in a remote village, Siddaramanahundi in the Mysore district of Karnataka.

He belongs to a farming family, and his parents were Siddarame Gowda and Boramma.

He did no formal schooling until the age of ten but graduated with a Bachelor of Science and LL.B degrees from Mysore University.

Siddaramaiah is the second of five siblings and belongs to the Kuruba Gowda community.

Siddaramaiah Political Career