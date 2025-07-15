Who is Slawosz Uznanski? Know About His Qualification and Achievements

Slawosz Uznanski is a Polish scientist and engineer who is gaining recognition for his impressive work in science, technology, and space research. In recent years, he made headlines by being selected as a reserve astronaut for the European Space Agency (ESA). Further, he is part of the Axiom Mission 4 which is set to be concluded on July 15, 2025. However, there’s more to him than just this big news. He has been an incredible and curious student and later in life became an engineer at CERN followed by being an astronaut candidate. His life has been full of hardwork, dedication and love for science. Here is a detailed overview on his early life and his qualifications. READ| List of Axiom Missions Till 2025 Early Life and Educational Background According to the European Space Agency, Slawosz Uznanski was born in Poland in 1984. He was fascinated by how things work from a young age. Slawosz is highly educated and has a strong background in electronics and engineering. He earned his M. Sc. (hons.) from the Technical University of Lodz. He then moved to France for further studies and got an M.Sc. from Université de Nantes, France in 2008 which was followed by Diplôme d’Ingénieur from Polytech’Nantes, France in 2008. Later, he also got a Ph.D. from the University of Aix-Marseille, France in 2011.

Career of Slawosz Uznanski During his Ph.D. he was working as a radiation effects engineer at the company named STMicroelectronics where his role was to work upon the next European radiation-tolerant and radiation-hardened digital CMOS technologies for space applications. Later in 2011, he started working at European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) which is one of the biggest highlights of Slawosz's career. During his initial role, he was leading radiation test campaigns in ESA.

In the year 2013, he was appointed as a project lead at CERN and his role was to create a radiation tolerant power converter control system and his contribution has been a part of the Large Hadron Collider since 2017. Later from 2018 to 2020 he was in charge of the LHC which was followed by his selection as a member of the ESA astronaut reserve in the year 2022. He is now the second Polish astronaut to ever be selected by a space agency. The first was Mirosław Hermaszewski, who flew into space in 1978. Slawosz’s selection has made many people in Poland proud and has inspired young students across the country. In the year 2024, he was chosen for Axiom Mission 4 and he completed an intensive training programme for this mission. In conclusion, Slawosz Uznanski is more than just a name in a headline as he’s a dedicated engineer, a scientist who loves solving complex problems, and now, an astronaut that is returning to earth after completing the Axiom 4 mission. As the world continues to explore space and build new technology, people like Slawosz will play a key role in shaping the future.