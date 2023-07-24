You are a highly intelligent human if you can spot 5 differences in the Peter Pan pictures within 17 seconds!

Spot the difference Puzzles are a fun and challenging way to improve your visual skills and attention to detail. You are presented with two images that are almost identical, except for a few minor tweaks. The challenge is to find all of the differences between the two images. The differences can be small and subtle, or they can be more obvious. The goal of the puzzle is to find all of the differences before you run out of time.

These puzzles are a great way to improve your observation skills and concentration. When you are looking for the differences between two images that are almost indistinguishable, you have to pay close attention to detail.

So, are you ready to challenge your brain and have fun along the way? Let’s begin.

Spot 5 differences in 17 seconds

Source: Bright Side | Credit: Disney

The above image shows two stills from one of Walt Disney's classic movies, Peter Pan. In the above image, you can see Peter Pan and Tinkerbell flying with the children. Though the images seem to be similar, there are five differences between the two. Now, it is your task to figure out the five differences between the two images within the time limit. And just to remind you, the time limit that we have set for this spot the difference game is 17 seconds. Will you be able to solve this puzzle? Let’s put your skills to the test. Your time starts now. All the best.

We have provided the solution to this spot the difference puzzle game at the end of this article.

How many differences have you found so far? Hurry up; the clock’s ticking. Work faster, or you will lose this challenge. Scroll down when you have run out of time.

Spot the Difference Solution

Here are the five differences between the two Peter Pan pictures:

Source: Bright Side | Credit: Disney

