Home
GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
Current GK
Updated:
Get the latest
General Knowledge
and
Current Affairs
from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Latest Education News
MHT CET Counselling 2023: CAP Round 1 Online Option Submission Window Close Today, Get Direct Link Here
just now
JoSAA 2023 Round 5 Result Declared at josaa.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here
23 mins ago
You have extra-sharp eyes if you can spot the boy’s father in the graphic within 4 seconds!
38 mins ago
IIT Kharagpur Organizes Short Course On Quantum Information and Computation; Check Details
52 mins ago
National Flag Day 2023: 12 Interesting Facts About the Indian Tricolour
56 mins ago
Pi Approximation Day 2023: Celebrating the Magic of π with Students and Teachers
58 mins ago
Introducing #EmpoweringEdVentures: A Daily School Series to Nourish Minds and Foster Growth
1 hour ago
HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Ends on July 25; Apply Soon at amruhp.ac.in
1 hour ago
NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice filling and locking begins at mcc.nic.in, get direct link here
1 hour ago
Pi Approximation Day 2023: 11 Interesting Facts About the Mathematical Constant
2 hrs ago
SSC CGL 2023 History GK Questions: Download Memory Based Question Paper with Answer Key PDF
2 hrs ago
CUET UG Admission 2023: Ambedkar University Applications Commence, Get Direct Link Here
2 hrs ago
AP ECET 2023 Counselling Web Optiosn Window Open, Get Direct Link Here
2 hrs ago
BHU UG Registration 2023 New Candidates Open Until July 23, Check PG Admission Details Here
2 hrs ago
CBSE allows Indian Languages as medium of instruction in schools, NCERT to publish textbooks in 22 languages
2 hrs ago
BHU Admission 2023: Registrations Open, Apply Until July 23, Get Direct Link Here
3 hrs ago
Lucknow University PGET exam dates 2023 announced, check schedule here
3 hrs ago
Pi Approximation Day 2023: What is the story behind Pi Day?
3 hrs ago
Result Updates
NIOS Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
NIOS Board 12th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
Click here to Check JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 19, 2023
Manipur Board HSLC Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 15, 2023
For more results,
click here
