We challenge you to spot one difference between the Simpsons’ picture in 6 seconds. Will you fail? Or will you pass?

There are many ways to improve overall cognitive abilities, such as through exercise and solving puzzles. Now, doing exercises may get boring at one point in time; on the other hand, solving puzzles will never get monotonous.

If you genuinely want to improve your observation skills and attention to detail, then you must solve at least one spot the difference puzzle daily. These puzzles challenge your vision, as finding differences between two almost identical images is pretty difficult. If you are curious to know how good your skills are, then try this spot the difference game we have ready for you today. Let’s go.

Spot 1 difference in 6 seconds

Source: Bolavip | The Simpsons

The image above is a still from the popular animated show, The Simpsons. You are presented with two images side-by-side that are almost identical, except for one thing. The two images are almost indistinguishable, but if you take a closer look at them, you will find 1 difference between them. Oh, and you only have 6 seconds to find it. All the best.

Remember, 6 seconds and no more.

If you are unable to identify the difference, don't worry because we are about to give you the solution to this spot the difference puzzle. Scroll down to see it.

Most Popular | You have 4K vision if you can spot 5 differences in boy reading book picture within 15 seconds!

Spot the difference solution

Here are the three differences between the two crocodile pictures. See them for yourself:

Source: Brain Gym International

Here are a few more spot the difference puzzle games like this:

You have the greatest pair of eyes if you can spot 12 differences in the duckling picture within 21 seconds.

You have the greatest observation skills in the world if you can spot 4 differences between the girl on the beach pictures within 12 seconds!

Engage your eagle eyes and spot 3 differences in the dog image within 15 seconds!