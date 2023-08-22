You are super attentive if you can spot the mistake in the ice skating picture within 5 seconds!

Brain teasers are puzzle games where players try to figure out a solution to a problem.

As fun as they are, brain teasers also challenge your brain. They are a great way to boost mental capacity, and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength and also keep you delighted.

Brain teasers are also certified mood boosters. When you solve a puzzle, your brain increases the production of dopamine, a chemical that is responsible for your mood.

So, here we are with another brain teaser to help you hone your cognitive skills and uplift your spirits.

Are you ready for the challenge? Let’s begin!

Spot the mistake in 5 seconds

Let’s take a good look at today’s brain teaser puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you can see a woman skating in an ice skating rink. The skating rink is empty except for the woman. Now, at first glance, you will not notice anything unusual in this picture puzzle. However, if you take a closer look, you will notice that there is a significant mistake in the puzzle. Can you spot the mistake in the given time?

As evident from the title, you will get only 5 seconds to spot the mistake. So, grab your phones and set your timers. Your time starts now. All the best!

We have provided the solution to this brain teaser puzzle at the end of this article. Make sure that you scroll down to see the solution, only after your 5 seconds are over.

Only someone who is super attentive will be able to spot the mistake in the puzzle within the given time. Have you found the mistake yet? Your time is up. See the solution below.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to spot the mistake in the ice skating picture. This is the mistake:

Source: Bright Side

Did you like this brain teaser? If you did, then you must also try:

You are a champion observer if you can spot the shepherd’s dog on the mountain in 6 seconds.

You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the pineapple in kitchen within 5 seconds!

Only the sharpest eyes can spot the rabbit hidden on the shore in 6 seconds!